Alephium to Kenyan Shilling Conversion Table
ALPH to KES Conversion Table
- 1 ALPH14.75 KES
- 2 ALPH29.50 KES
- 3 ALPH44.25 KES
- 4 ALPH59.01 KES
- 5 ALPH73.76 KES
- 6 ALPH88.51 KES
- 7 ALPH103.26 KES
- 8 ALPH118.01 KES
- 9 ALPH132.76 KES
- 10 ALPH147.52 KES
- 50 ALPH737.58 KES
- 100 ALPH1,475.16 KES
- 1,000 ALPH14,751.58 KES
- 5,000 ALPH73,757.88 KES
- 10,000 ALPH147,515.77 KES
The table above displays real-time Alephium to Kenyan Shilling (ALPH to KES) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ALPH to 10,000 ALPH. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ALPH amounts using the latest KES market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ALPH to KES amounts, please use the tool converter above.
KES to ALPH Conversion Table
- 1 KES0.06778 ALPH
- 2 KES0.1355 ALPH
- 3 KES0.2033 ALPH
- 4 KES0.2711 ALPH
- 5 KES0.3389 ALPH
- 6 KES0.4067 ALPH
- 7 KES0.4745 ALPH
- 8 KES0.5423 ALPH
- 9 KES0.6101 ALPH
- 10 KES0.6778 ALPH
- 50 KES3.389 ALPH
- 100 KES6.778 ALPH
- 1,000 KES67.78 ALPH
- 5,000 KES338.9 ALPH
- 10,000 KES677.8 ALPH
The table above shows real-time Kenyan Shilling to Alephium (KES to ALPH) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 KES to 10,000 KES. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Alephium you can get at current rates based on commonly used KES amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Alephium (ALPH) is currently trading at KSh 14.75 KES , reflecting a 6.51% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at KSh-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of KSh-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Alephium Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
6.51%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The ALPH to KES trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Alephium's fluctuations against KES. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Alephium price.
ALPH to KES Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ALPH = 14.75 KES | 1 KES = 0.06778 ALPH
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ALPH to KES is 14.75 KES.
Buying 5 ALPH will cost 73.76 KES and 10 ALPH is valued at 147.52 KES.
1 KES can be traded for 0.06778 ALPH.
50 KES can be converted to 3.389 ALPH, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ALPH to KES has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 6.51%, reaching a high of -- KES and a low of -- KES.
One month ago, the value of 1 ALPH was -- KES, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ALPH has changed by -- KES, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Alephium (ALPH)
Now that you have calculated the price of Alephium (ALPH), you can learn more about Alephium directly at MEXC. Learn about ALPH past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Alephium, trading pairs, and more.
ALPH to KES Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Alephium (ALPH) has fluctuated between -- KES and -- KES, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 13.191313672865132 KES to a high of 16.337628957497678 KES. You can view detailed ALPH to KES price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|KSh 14.18
|KSh 15.47
|KSh 18.05
|KSh 27.07
|Low
|KSh 12.89
|KSh 12.89
|KSh 12.89
|KSh 12.89
|Average
|KSh 14.18
|KSh 14.18
|KSh 15.47
|KSh 16.76
|Volatility
|+11.63%
|+19.27%
|+40.40%
|+64.86%
|Change
|+6.42%
|-9.63%
|+9.79%
|-32.54%
Alephium Price Forecast in KES for 2026 and 2030
Alephium’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ALPH to KES forecasts for the coming years:
ALPH Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Alephium could reach approximately KSh15.49 KES, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
ALPH Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ALPH may rise to around KSh18.83 KES, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Alephium Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ALPH Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
ALPH/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ALPH Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Alephium is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ALPH at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore ALPH Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Alephium futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Alephium
Looking to add Alephium to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Alephium › or Get started now ›
ALPH and KES in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Alephium (ALPH) vs USD: Market Comparison
Alephium Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.1144
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ALPH, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to KES, the USD price of ALPH remains the primary market benchmark.
[ALPH Price] [ALPH to USD]
Kenyan Shilling (KES) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (KES/USD): 0.0077573529175051364
- 7-Day Change: +0.26%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.26%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger KES means you will pay less to get the same amount of ALPH.
- A weaker KES means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ALPH securely with KES on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ALPH to KES Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Alephium (ALPH) and Kenyan Shilling (KES) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ALPH, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ALPH to KES rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and KES-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. KES Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence KES's strength. When KES weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ALPH, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Alephium, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ALPH may rise, impacting its conversion to KES.
Convert ALPH to KES Instantly
Use our real-time ALPH to KES converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert ALPH to KES?
Enter the Amount of ALPH
Start by entering how much ALPH you want to convert into KES using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live ALPH to KES Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date ALPH to KES exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ALPH and KES.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add ALPH to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ALPH with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ALPH to KES exchange rate calculated?
The ALPH to KES exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ALPH (often in USD or USDT), converted to KES using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ALPH to KES rate change so frequently?
ALPH to KES rate changes so frequently because both Alephium and Kenyan Shilling are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ALPH to KES rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ALPH to KES rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ALPH to KES rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ALPH to KES or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ALPH to KES conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ALPH against KES over time?
You can understand the ALPH against KES price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ALPH to KES rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken KES, impacting the conversion rate even if ALPH stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ALPH to KES exchange rate?
Alephium halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ALPH to KES rate.
Can I compare the ALPH to KES rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ALPH to KES rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ALPH to KES rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Alephium price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ALPH to KES conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but KES markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ALPH to KES price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Alephium and the Kenyan Shilling?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Alephium and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ALPH to KES and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your KES into ALPH of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ALPH to KES a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ALPH prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ALPH to KES can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ALPH to KES rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen KES against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ALPH to KES rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Alephium News and Market Updates
PAXMINING Launches Mobile Application for BTC and XRP Mining
The post PAXMINING Launches Mobile Application for BTC and XRP Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an era of rapid technological advancement, PAXMINING is democratizing the cryptocurrency mining landscape in an unprecedented way. They are proud to announce that through the innovative PAXMINING mobile application, users worldwide can now participate in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) mining directly from their smartphones, without the need to purchase expensive hardware or possess deep technical expertise. According to platform data, contract options vary by scale and duration, offering flexible participation levels. Leveraging advanced cloud computing and consensus algorithms, PAXMINING handles the complex mining processes on behalf of its users. Users simply need to purchase or lease hashrate contracts within the app to start accumulating cryptocurrency rewards, making the process simple, efficient, and accessible to everyone. Lowering the barrier to mining and enabling broader access to digital assets “Our goal at PAXMINING is to make mining accessible to everyone, not just those facing high entry barriers,” said the CEO. “ Whether you are new to cryptocurrency or an experienced investor, you can easily participate through our app and benefit from the opportunities brought by digital asset growth. The potential monthly return of up to $68,000 comes from the optimal performance of our advanced contract packages under favorable market conditions, highlighting the significant value our platform creates for users.” Overview of Platform Contract Returns PAXMINING offers a variety of hash power contract packages to meet the needs and investment levels of different users. Below is a returns table for some contracts: [New User Experience Contract]: Investment amount: $100, Net income: $100 + $6 [Canaan Avalon miner A14]：Investment amount: $500, Net income: $500 + $43.4 [WhatsMiner M60S+]：Investment amount: $1,300, Net income: $1,300 + $253.5 [ALPH Miner AL1]：Investment amount: $3,500, Net income: $3,500 + $984 [Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Imm ]：Investment amount: $8,000, Net income: $8,000 + $4,424 [Bitcoin Miner S21 XP…2025/09/10
Ethereum Price Prediction: This $0.035 Crypto is a Better Bet
The post Ethereum Price Prediction: This $0.035 Crypto is a Better Bet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s positive outlook is still intact due to2025/12/21
Fake Coinbase staffer ‘stole $16m in crypto’ and blew loot in online casinos – prosecutors
A New York man posed as a Coinbase employee to steal about $16 million in crypto from some 100 traders – before proceeding to lose millions of dollars’ worth of2025/12/21
Explore More About Alephium
Alephium Price
Learn more about Alephium (ALPH) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Alephium Price Prediction
Explore ALPH forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Alephium may be headed.
How to Buy Alephium
Want to buy Alephium? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
ALPH/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade ALPH/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
ALPH USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on ALPH with leverage. Explore ALPH USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More Alephium to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to KES Conversions
Why Buy Alephium with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Alephium.
Join millions of users and buy Alephium with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.