AME Chain to Maldivian Rufiyaa Conversion Table
AME to MVR Conversion Table
- 1 AME0.01 MVR
- 2 AME0.02 MVR
- 3 AME0.03 MVR
- 4 AME0.05 MVR
- 5 AME0.06 MVR
- 6 AME0.07 MVR
- 7 AME0.08 MVR
- 8 AME0.09 MVR
- 9 AME0.10 MVR
- 10 AME0.11 MVR
- 50 AME0.57 MVR
- 100 AME1.15 MVR
- 1,000 AME11.46 MVR
- 5,000 AME57.29 MVR
- 10,000 AME114.59 MVR
The table above displays real-time AME Chain to Maldivian Rufiyaa (AME to MVR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 AME to 10,000 AME. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked AME amounts using the latest MVR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom AME to MVR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
MVR to AME Conversion Table
- 1 MVR87.26 AME
- 2 MVR174.5 AME
- 3 MVR261.8 AME
- 4 MVR349.07 AME
- 5 MVR436.3 AME
- 6 MVR523.6 AME
- 7 MVR610.8 AME
- 8 MVR698.1 AME
- 9 MVR785.4 AME
- 10 MVR872.6 AME
- 50 MVR4,363 AME
- 100 MVR8,726 AME
- 1,000 MVR87,268 AME
- 5,000 MVR436,344 AME
- 10,000 MVR872,689 AME
The table above shows real-time Maldivian Rufiyaa to AME Chain (MVR to AME) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 MVR to 10,000 MVR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much AME Chain you can get at current rates based on commonly used MVR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
AME Chain (AME) is currently trading at MVR 0.01 MVR , reflecting a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at MVR1.06M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of MVR5.73M MVR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated AME Chain Price page.
7.70B MVR
Circulation Supply
1.06M
24-Hour Trading Volume
5.73M MVR
Market Cap
0.20%
Price Change (1D)
MVR 0.0007531
24H High
MVR 0.0007231
24H Low
The AME to MVR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track AME Chain's fluctuations against MVR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current AME Chain price.
AME to MVR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 AME = 0.01 MVR | 1 MVR = 87.26 AME
Today, the exchange rate for 1 AME to MVR is 0.01 MVR.
Buying 5 AME will cost 0.06 MVR and 10 AME is valued at 0.11 MVR.
1 MVR can be traded for 87.26 AME.
50 MVR can be converted to 4,363 AME, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 AME to MVR has changed by -25.67% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.20%, reaching a high of 0.011597424536275207 MVR and a low of 0.011135437102882222 MVR.
One month ago, the value of 1 AME was 0.017022696962420147 MVR, which represents a -32.69% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, AME has changed by 0.00030337174792805947 MVR, resulting in a +2.71% change in its value.
All About AME Chain (AME)
Now that you have calculated the price of AME Chain (AME), you can learn more about AME Chain directly at MEXC. Learn about AME past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy AME Chain, trading pairs, and more.
AME to MVR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, AME Chain (AME) has fluctuated between 0.011135437102882222 MVR and 0.011597424536275207 MVR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.009239748667859678 MVR to a high of 0.016186499707978846 MVR. You can view detailed AME to MVR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|MVR 0
|MVR 0
|MVR 0
|MVR 0
|Low
|MVR 0
|MVR 0
|MVR 0
|MVR 0
|Average
|MVR 0
|MVR 0
|MVR 0
|MVR 0
|Volatility
|+3.98%
|+45.03%
|+79.11%
|+291.08%
|Change
|+2.60%
|-25.80%
|-32.76%
|-1.66%
AME Chain Price Forecast in MVR for 2026 and 2030
AME Chain’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential AME to MVR forecasts for the coming years:
AME Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, AME Chain could reach approximately MVR0.01 MVR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
AME Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, AME may rise to around MVR0.01 MVR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our AME Chain Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
AME Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
AME/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of AME Spot trading pairs, covering markets where AME Chain is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell AME at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore AME Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of AME Chain futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy AME Chain
Looking to add AME Chain to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy AME Chain › or Get started now ›
AME and MVR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
AME Chain (AME) vs USD: Market Comparison
AME Chain Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0007441
- 7-Day Change: -25.67%
- 30-Day Trend: -32.69%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including AME, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MVR, the USD price of AME remains the primary market benchmark.
[AME Price] [AME to USD]
Maldivian Rufiyaa (MVR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MVR/USD): 0.06491930303415294
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: 0.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MVR means you will pay less to get the same amount of AME.
- A weaker MVR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy AME securely with MVR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the AME to MVR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between AME Chain (AME) and Maldivian Rufiyaa (MVR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in AME, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the AME to MVR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MVR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MVR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MVR's strength. When MVR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like AME, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like AME Chain, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for AME may rise, impacting its conversion to MVR.
Convert AME to MVR Instantly
Use our real-time AME to MVR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert AME to MVR?
Enter the Amount of AME
Start by entering how much AME you want to convert into MVR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live AME to MVR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date AME to MVR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about AME and MVR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add AME to your portfolio? Learn how to buy AME with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the AME to MVR exchange rate calculated?
The AME to MVR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of AME (often in USD or USDT), converted to MVR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the AME to MVR rate change so frequently?
AME to MVR rate changes so frequently because both AME Chain and Maldivian Rufiyaa are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed AME to MVR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the AME to MVR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the AME to MVR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert AME to MVR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my AME to MVR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of AME against MVR over time?
You can understand the AME against MVR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the AME to MVR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MVR, impacting the conversion rate even if AME stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the AME to MVR exchange rate?
AME Chain halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the AME to MVR rate.
Can I compare the AME to MVR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the AME to MVR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the AME to MVR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the AME Chain price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the AME to MVR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but MVR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target AME to MVR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences AME Chain and the Maldivian Rufiyaa?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both AME Chain and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting AME to MVR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your MVR into AME of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is AME to MVR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor AME prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, AME to MVR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the AME to MVR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen MVR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive AME to MVR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
AME Chain News and Market Updates
Why Buy AME Chain with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy AME Chain.
Join millions of users and buy AME Chain with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.