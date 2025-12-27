The post CreatorBid Optimizes AI Agent Data with The Graph’s Subgraphs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Nov 07, 2025 13:10 CreatorBid enhances AI agent data access and operational efficiency by integrating The Graph’s Subgraphs, eliminating infrastructure costs and improving performance across blockchain networks. CreatorBid, a platform that enables users to launch, grow, and monetize AI agents across blockchains, has significantly enhanced its data access capabilities by integrating The Graph’s Subgraphs. This integration has allowed CreatorBid to overcome previous challenges related to data access bottlenecks and infrastructure costs, according to The Graph’s official blog. Breaking Through Data Barriers As CreatorBid expanded its operations across Base and BNB Chain, it faced significant hurdles in managing the complex data streams generated by AI agent launches. These streams include Agent Key ownership transfers, real-time ANS registrations, and complex fee distribution calculations. Traditional RPC approaches would have required CreatorBid to develop separate indexing infrastructure for each blockchain, resulting in high costs and resource allocation. Leveraging The Graph’s Subgraphs To address these challenges, CreatorBid integrated The Graph’s Subgraphs, which transform raw blockchain data into structured, queryable APIs. This integration eliminated the need for separate indexing systems, thus saving months of development time. The Subgraphs provide real-time tracking of Agent Key management, fee distribution, ANS registry updates, and cross-chain synchronization, ensuring seamless operations across multiple chains. Enhanced Performance and Cost Efficiency The adoption of The Graph’s technology has brought numerous benefits to CreatorBid. By removing the need for custom indexing infrastructure, the platform has significantly reduced its operational costs and development time. Additionally, the use of GraphQL queries has accelerated the development process, allowing teams to ship features faster. This integration has also empowered third-party developers to innovate without facing infrastructure barriers. Future Prospects CreatorBid’s integration with The Graph not only optimizes current operations but also sets a foundation for future growth and…

