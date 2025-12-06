The post UNI Price Prediction: Critical Support Test at $5.37 – Next Target $7.88 by January 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Dec 06, 2025 06:55 UNI price prediction shows critical support test at $5.37 with potential rebound to $7.88 target. Technical analysis reveals oversold conditions setting up recovery. Uniswap (UNI) is trading at a critical juncture as the token tests key support levels following a sharp 7.39% decline in the past 24 hours. With UNI currently priced at $5.51, our comprehensive technical analysis reveals both immediate risks and potential opportunities for the leading decentralized exchange token. UNI Price Prediction Summary • UNI short-term target (1 week): $6.20-$6.50 (+12-18%) • Uniswap medium-term forecast (1 month): $7.50-$8.35 range• Key level to break for bullish continuation: $5.98 (24h high) • Critical support if bearish: $5.37 (immediate support) Recent Uniswap Price Predictions from Analysts Recent analyst predictions show a mixed but cautiously optimistic outlook for UNI. Altpricer’s UNI price prediction targets $7.81 in the short term, citing slight upward momentum despite current volatility. Meanwhile, CoinCodex maintains a more conservative Uniswap forecast with an $8.35 target, though their analysis acknowledges bearish sentiment with key support levels identified at $9.02, $8.69, and $8.43. The consensus among analysts suggests that while immediate pressure exists, the UNI price target range of $7.81-$8.35 represents realistic upside potential once current support levels hold. However, confidence levels remain moderate due to broader market uncertainty and DeFi sector headwinds. UNI Technical Analysis: Setting Up for Potential Recovery The current Uniswap technical analysis reveals several compelling signals that support a cautiously bullish outlook. With UNI trading at $5.51, the token sits precariously close to its immediate support at $5.37, just 2.5% below current levels. The RSI reading of 39.09 indicates UNI is approaching oversold territory without being deeply oversold, suggesting limited downside momentum. More importantly, the Bollinger Bands analysis shows UNI at a %B…

Crypto-analisten melden dat Bitcoin opnieuw rond $94.000 werd afgewezen. In de afgelopen maand daalde de BTC koers al met circa 13%, wat samenvalt met veranderingen in on-chain signalen en het gedrag van leverageposities. Volgens diverse heatmap metingen ligt er opvallend veel liquiditeit onder het huidige handelsbereik, wat wijst op mogelijke koersbewegingen richting lagere prijszones. Zakt de Bitcoin koers hierdoor binnenkort verder? Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord Bitcoin koers: belangrijke prijsniveaus blijven in beeld Crypto trader TedPillows zegt op X dat Bitcoin moeite heeft om opnieuw boven het prijsgebied net onder $94.000 te sluiten. Hij denkt dat een koersdaling richting het gebied van $88.000 tot $89.000 mogelijk blijft. Zijn analyse sluit aan bij recente heatmap data waarin grote liquiditeitspockets zichtbaar zijn in de hogere $80.000 prijszone. Liquiditeitspockets zijn gebieden waar veel openstaande orders liggen. Als de prijs daar in de buurt komt, worden deze orders geactiveerd, wat vaak voor plotselinge koersbewegingen zorgt. Deze mogelijke koersbeweging naar beneden wordt door verschillende analisten niet gezien als een trendbreuk, maar als een veelvoorkomend patroon in marktfases waarin bulls en bears elkaar snel afwisselen. Volgens meerdere technische modellen blijven de bulls actief in de buurt van bekende BTC supportzones. Bulls zijn marktdeelnemers die van hogere prijzen uitgaan; bears verwachten juist lagere prijzen. Deze twee groepen zorgen samen voor de volatiliteit van Bitcoin in periodes zonder grote macro-economische invloeden. Het Bitcoin marktsentiment op X en TradingView is verdeeld. Een groep denkt dat de recente BTC koersbeweging vooral door kortetermijn verkopen komt, waarbij grotere marktpartijen winst nemen. Anderen wijzen op indicatoren zoals de Bitcoin RSI, die aangeeft hoe overbought of oversold een asset is. Zij denken dat de RSI laat zien dat het momentum tijdelijk zwakker is. Geen van deze signalen is op zichzelf voldoende om een duidelijke koersrichting te voorspellen, maar de combinatie van on-chain activiteit en de patronen in het liquiditeitsgedrag geeft handelaren nieuwe informatie om de huidige Bitcoin marktsituatie te beoordelen. $BTC has been struggling to reclaim the $94,000 level. It seems like Bitcoin wants to go lower here before another breakout attempt. Maybe a retest of the $88,000-$89,000 support zone before another bounceback could happen. pic.twitter.com/WkhxEVqa3v — Ted (@TedPillows) December 5, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De langste government shutdown in de geschiedenis van de VS is eindelijk achter de rug. Dat zorgt ervoor dat er eindelijk weer vooruitgang geboekt kan worden. Dit is erg bullish voor crypto, en dus gaan wereldberoemde traders ineens all-in op altcoins als XRP. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet… Continue reading Zakt de Bitcoin koers naar $80.000 door liquiditeitspockets in lagere BTC prijszones?

Lange termijn verwachtingen van Bitcoin blijven onderwerp van discussie Crypto-analist Ali Charts deelt een Bitcoin grafiek die loopt van 2014 tot 2026. Hij koppelt deze grafiek aan terugkerende BTC patronen in de markt, zoals perioden waarin Bitcoin meerdere 'buy' en 'sell' signalen gaf. Volgens zijn model kan de Bitcoin-koers halverwege 2026 richting waarden tussen ongeveer $140.000 en $180.000 bewegen. Hij vraagt zich af of de huidige structuur wijst op nieuwe all-time highs ergens begin 2026. De reacties van BTC traders lopen uiteen. Een deel verwacht dat grotere koersbewegingen pas later ontstaan, omdat de Bitcoin halving cycli meestal tijd nodig hebben voordat er grotere adoptiegolven zichtbaar worden. Anderen denken juist dat de BTC ETF instroom een belangrijke rol kan spelen. ETF producten zoals die van BlackRock, Fidelity en Grayscale zorgen immers voor een constante vraag vanuit institutionele partijen. Deze institutionele vraag kan de Bitcoin markt beïnvloeden doordat deze partijen vaak in grote volumes kopen. Be honest! Does this setup look like Bitcoin $BTC will hit new all-time highs by January 2026? pic.twitter.com/9kT5DlB4Wr — Ali (@ali_charts) December 5, 2025 Technische niveaus blijven leidend in de huidige Bitcoin marktstructuur Technische analisten zien een belangrijke demand zone tussen ongeveer $89.000 en $90.000. Crypto-analist MrStellanSight meldt dat de BTC prijs in dit prijsgebied vaker een opleving laat zien binnen trendende markten. Een opleving is een koersbeweging omhoog vanuit een demand zone. Demand zones ontstaan wanneer veel investeerders eerder in hetzelfde prijsgebied hebben gekocht. Binnen de stijgende prijskanaal structuur van Bitcoin blijven dit soort kleine pullbacks normaal. Een kanaal is een koerspatroon dat bestaat uit een bovenste en onderste trendlijn waarbinnen de prijs beweegt. Zijn analyse laat twee belangrijke weerstandszones zien. De eerste ligt rond $95.000 tot net boven $95.500. De tweede ligt in de buurt van $98.000 en kan opnieuw een hindernis voor de bulls vormen. Weerstandsniveaus zijn prijsgebieden waar eerder veel verkoopdruk ontstond. Hierdoor moet er meer koopkracht in de markt komen om door zo’n zone heen te breken. Vooruitblik op de volgende mogelijke Bitcoin marktontwikkelingen De recente afwijzing van Bitcoin rond $94.000 laat zien dat er nog steeds een sterke weerstand aanwezig is. Tegelijk blijft de demand zone onder $90.000 belangrijk voor de bulls die de trend willen voortzetten. De combinatie van BTC ETF instroom, liquiditeitspockets en patronen in de RSI bepaalt nu grotendeels de richting van de Bitcoin markt. Zolang de vraag in het demand gebied aanwezig blijft, blijft een volgende koersbeweging omhoog mogelijk binnen het bestaande prijskanaal structuur. Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Zakt de Bitcoin koers naar $80.000 door liquiditeitspockets in lagere BTC prijszones? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

