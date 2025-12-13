Aptos to Gambian Dalasi Conversion Table
APT to GMD Conversion Table
- 1 APT124.28 GMD
- 2 APT248.57 GMD
- 3 APT372.85 GMD
- 4 APT497.13 GMD
- 5 APT621.42 GMD
- 6 APT745.70 GMD
- 7 APT869.98 GMD
- 8 APT994.27 GMD
- 9 APT1,118.55 GMD
- 10 APT1,242.84 GMD
- 50 APT6,214.18 GMD
- 100 APT12,428.36 GMD
- 1,000 APT124,283.56 GMD
- 5,000 APT621,417.81 GMD
- 10,000 APT1,242,835.62 GMD
The table above displays real-time Aptos to Gambian Dalasi (APT to GMD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 APT to 10,000 APT. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked APT amounts using the latest GMD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom APT to GMD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GMD to APT Conversion Table
- 1 GMD0.008046 APT
- 2 GMD0.01609 APT
- 3 GMD0.02413 APT
- 4 GMD0.03218 APT
- 5 GMD0.04023 APT
- 6 GMD0.04827 APT
- 7 GMD0.05632 APT
- 8 GMD0.06436 APT
- 9 GMD0.07241 APT
- 10 GMD0.08046 APT
- 50 GMD0.4023 APT
- 100 GMD0.8046 APT
- 1,000 GMD8.0461 APT
- 5,000 GMD40.23 APT
- 10,000 GMD80.46 APT
The table above shows real-time Gambian Dalasi to Aptos (GMD to APT) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GMD to 10,000 GMD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Aptos you can get at current rates based on commonly used GMD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Aptos (APT) is currently trading at D 124.28 GMD , reflecting a 0.88% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at D156.74M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of D92.97B GMD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Aptos Price page.
54.59B GMD
Circulation Supply
156.74M
24-Hour Trading Volume
92.97B GMD
Market Cap
0.88%
Price Change (1D)
D 1.711
24H High
D 1.62
24H Low
The APT to GMD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Aptos's fluctuations against GMD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Aptos price.
APT to GMD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 APT = 124.28 GMD | 1 GMD = 0.008046 APT
Today, the exchange rate for 1 APT to GMD is 124.28 GMD.
Buying 5 APT will cost 621.42 GMD and 10 APT is valued at 1,242.84 GMD.
1 GMD can be traded for 0.008046 APT.
50 GMD can be converted to 0.4023 APT, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 APT to GMD has changed by -3.08% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.88%, reaching a high of 124.86739586020057 GMD and a low of 118.22628947605197 GMD.
One month ago, the value of 1 APT was 210.47198694378633 GMD, which represents a -40.96% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, APT has changed by -206.09323548171034 GMD, resulting in a -62.39% change in its value.
All About Aptos (APT)
Now that you have calculated the price of Aptos (APT), you can learn more about Aptos directly at MEXC. Learn about APT past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Aptos, trading pairs, and more.
APT to GMD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Aptos (APT) has fluctuated between 118.22628947605197 GMD and 124.86739586020057 GMD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 116.91266403742917 GMD to a high of 140.33898435953577 GMD. You can view detailed APT to GMD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|D 124.79
|D 140.12
|D 228.42
|D 411.6
|Low
|D 118.22
|D 116.76
|D 116.76
|D 116.76
|Average
|D 121.14
|D 126.98
|D 162.01
|D 242.29
|Volatility
|+5.55%
|+18.20%
|+53.16%
|+89.35%
|Change
|+4.75%
|-3.68%
|-41.08%
|-62.46%
Aptos Price Forecast in GMD for 2026 and 2030
Aptos’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential APT to GMD forecasts for the coming years:
APT Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Aptos could reach approximately D130.50 GMD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
APT Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, APT may rise to around D158.62 GMD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Aptos Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
APT Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
APT/USDT
|Trade
APT/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of APT Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Aptos is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell APT at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
APTUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
APTUSDCPerpetual
|Trade
Explore APT Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Aptos futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Aptos
Looking to add Aptos to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
APT and GMD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Aptos (APT) vs USD: Market Comparison
Aptos Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $1.703
- 7-Day Change: -3.08%
- 30-Day Trend: -40.96%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including APT, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GMD, the USD price of APT remains the primary market benchmark.
Gambian Dalasi (GMD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GMD/USD): 0.01369856352068425
- 7-Day Change: -0.68%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.68%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GMD means you will pay less to get the same amount of APT.
- A weaker GMD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the APT to GMD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Aptos (APT) and Gambian Dalasi (GMD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in APT, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the APT to GMD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GMD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GMD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GMD's strength. When GMD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like APT, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Aptos, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for APT may rise, impacting its conversion to GMD.
Convert APT to GMD Instantly
Use our real-time APT to GMD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert APT to GMD?
Enter the Amount of APT
Start by entering how much APT you want to convert into GMD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live APT to GMD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date APT to GMD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about APT and GMD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add APT to your portfolio? Learn how to buy APT with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the APT to GMD exchange rate calculated?
The APT to GMD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of APT (often in USD or USDT), converted to GMD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the APT to GMD rate change so frequently?
APT to GMD rate changes so frequently because both Aptos and Gambian Dalasi are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed APT to GMD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the APT to GMD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the APT to GMD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert APT to GMD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my APT to GMD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of APT against GMD over time?
You can understand the APT against GMD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the APT to GMD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GMD, impacting the conversion rate even if APT stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the APT to GMD exchange rate?
Aptos halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the APT to GMD rate.
Can I compare the APT to GMD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the APT to GMD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the APT to GMD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Aptos price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the APT to GMD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GMD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target APT to GMD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Aptos and the Gambian Dalasi?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Aptos and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting APT to GMD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GMD into APT of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is APT to GMD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor APT prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, APT to GMD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the APT to GMD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GMD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive APT to GMD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Aptos News and Market Updates
Will Aptos (APT) Surge in 2026?
2025 proved challenging for altcoins, including Aptos, amid market slumps. Aptos remains robust through key partnerships and reduced transaction times. Continue2025/12/13
Aptos (APT) Price Prediction 2025, 2026-2030
In this Aptos (APT) price prediction 2025, 2026-2030, we will analyze the price patterns of APT by using accurate trader-friendly technical analysis indicators2025/12/12
Altcoins Make Waves: APT and ARB Gain Spotlight
Aptos (APT) and Arbitrum (ARB) show indecisive short-term movements amid market volatility. APT maintains a $1.66 range, while ARB is around $0.208 with tight price2025/12/13
