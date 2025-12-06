How Texas Revitalized Their College Football Playoff Dreams

The post How Texas Revitalized Their College Football Playoff Dreams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 28: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns fires Smokey the Cannon after beating the Texas A&M Aggies 27-17 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) Getty Images Being a fan of the University of Texas’ football program has been one full of trials and tribulations. Despite representing the unofficial football state and being one of the biggest programs in college football, success has not been consistent for the boys in burnt orange. Expectations are always high due to these factors, yet it has been 20 years since Texas won the National Championship. Those expectations were never higher than the 2025 preseason, which the Longhorns can attest they did come up short on. However, a revitalization of their offense has potentially revitalized a chance to end this 20-year drought. But, will it be too little, too late? Whether former Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger regrets his infamous claim in 2018, that is now consistently shared whenever Texas loses a big game, his claim that “Texas is back” was never more true than ahead of this season. For the first time in program history, Texas entered the year as the top overall seed in the AP Preseason Poll. This came following a 13-3 overall record and 7-1 conference record in their first season in the SEC. After ending their season in the second round of the College Football Playoffs, all eyes looked to an improved product in 2025. Texas had another offseason finishing within the top recruiting teams in the nation, and held onto key components of 2024 like running back Tre Wisner and edge rusher Colin Simmons. But the key to 2025 was at the quarterback position. After seeing him shine in parts of 2024, the…