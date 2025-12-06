The post 0xbow Raises $3.5 Million to Expand Privacy Pools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The funding comes after a recent Ethereum integration and $6 million in transactions. 0xbow, a privacy-focused decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, announced on Tuesday that it has closed a $3.5 million seed round to expand Privacy Pools, its compliant crypto privacy technology. Privacy Pools leverages smart contracts to batch and mix user transactions, obscuring on-chain links while enabling users to demonstrate compliance with anti-money laundering and other legal frameworks. Its Association Set Provider (ASP) system monitors deposits for suspicious activity without holding users’ funds. The funding comes shortly after the Ethereum Foundation (EF) added Privacy Pools to its Kohaku wallet. Since launching on Ethereum in March 2025, the protocol has processed $6 million in transactions from more than 1,500 users, completing 1,186 withdrawals, the company said in a press release viewed by The Defiant. The seed round was led by Starbloom Capital and included Coinbase Ventures, BOOST VC, Status Research & Development GmbH, and several angel investors. 0xbow previously raised a pre-seed round in 2024, backed by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The round highlights growing institutional interest in compliant privacy solutions after years of regulatory uncertainty around crypto mixing services. Earlier this year, for example, the federal trial of Roman Storm, a software developer and co-creator of the crypto privacy tool Tornado Cash, made international headlines as a New York jury deliberated on the legality of such tools. Ultimately, Storm was found guilty on one criminal charge: conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business. However, many crypto experts were left divided on the verdict, with some claiming that it was a threat to DeFi, and others saying devs must be held accountable for when such tools facilitate crime. “We’re solving for something the industry hasn’t figured out: how to give people financial privacy without creating a haven for illicit activity,” said…

PANews reported on September 29 that infrastructure company Aspecta announced the launch of ASP Flywheel 1.0. ASP Flywheel includes an ASP points system, ASP<>BuildKey pairing, an ASP pledge mechanism, and joint releases with external partners. The ASP points system rewards ASP holders and stakers. Users can earn points by holding ASP, trading BuildKeys, contributing to the ecosystem, and staking ASP. Points can be used to participate in the early deposit phase of projects where ASP<>BuildKey pairing is enabled, providing access to high-reward BuildKey allocations. Points data may take 24 hours to update. The ASP<>BuildKey pairing utilizes a fair launch mechanism, allowing users to fairly purchase early BuildKeys through deposits, with historical data demonstrating returns of 10x to 100x. Starting in October 2025, this mechanism will be linked to ASP and Aspecta Points, with users required to meet point requirements to participate in different deposit groups. ASP staking will be available soon, allowing stakers to earn more points, share transaction fees, and receive other incentives. Based on last year's data, the expected annualized return on ASP staking is 34%. Earlier news, YZi Labs announced its investment in blockchain infrastructure platform Aspecta .

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.