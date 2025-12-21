Astroon to Philippine Peso Conversion Table
- 1 AST0.36 PHP
- 2 AST0.71 PHP
- 3 AST1.07 PHP
- 4 AST1.43 PHP
- 5 AST1.78 PHP
- 6 AST2.14 PHP
- 7 AST2.49 PHP
- 8 AST2.85 PHP
- 9 AST3.21 PHP
- 10 AST3.56 PHP
- 50 AST17.82 PHP
- 100 AST35.63 PHP
- 1,000 AST356.32 PHP
- 5,000 AST1,781.59 PHP
- 10,000 AST3,563.18 PHP
The table above displays real-time Astroon to Philippine Peso (AST to PHP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 AST to 10,000 AST. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked AST amounts using the latest PHP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom AST to PHP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
PHP to AST Conversion Table
- 1 PHP2.806 AST
- 2 PHP5.612 AST
- 3 PHP8.419 AST
- 4 PHP11.22 AST
- 5 PHP14.032 AST
- 6 PHP16.83 AST
- 7 PHP19.64 AST
- 8 PHP22.45 AST
- 9 PHP25.25 AST
- 10 PHP28.064 AST
- 50 PHP140.3 AST
- 100 PHP280.6 AST
- 1,000 PHP2,806 AST
- 5,000 PHP14,032 AST
- 10,000 PHP28,064 AST
The table above shows real-time Philippine Peso to Astroon (PHP to AST) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 PHP to 10,000 PHP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Astroon you can get at current rates based on commonly used PHP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Astroon (AST) is currently trading at ₱ 0.36 PHP , reflecting a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₱-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₱-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Astroon Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
0.03%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The AST to PHP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Astroon's fluctuations against PHP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Astroon price.
AST to PHP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 AST = 0.36 PHP | 1 PHP = 2.806 AST
Today, the exchange rate for 1 AST to PHP is 0.36 PHP.
Buying 5 AST will cost 1.78 PHP and 10 AST is valued at 3.56 PHP.
1 PHP can be traded for 2.806 AST.
50 PHP can be converted to 140.3 AST, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 AST to PHP has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.03%, reaching a high of -- PHP and a low of -- PHP.
One month ago, the value of 1 AST was -- PHP, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, AST has changed by -- PHP, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Astroon (AST)
Now that you have calculated the price of Astroon (AST), you can learn more about Astroon directly at MEXC. Learn about AST past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Astroon, trading pairs, and more.
AST to PHP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Astroon (AST) has fluctuated between -- PHP and -- PHP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.26949413913478365 PHP to a high of 0.3848493478209552 PHP. You can view detailed AST to PHP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|Low
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|Average
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|₱ 0
|Volatility
|+5.52%
|+36.13%
|+49.14%
|+57.77%
|Change
|-3.16%
|+11.60%
|+1.35%
|-21.01%
Astroon Price Forecast in PHP for 2026 and 2030
Astroon’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential AST to PHP forecasts for the coming years:
AST Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Astroon could reach approximately ₱0.37 PHP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
AST Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, AST may rise to around ₱0.45 PHP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Astroon Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
AST Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
AST/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of AST Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Astroon is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell AST at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore AST Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Astroon futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Astroon
Looking to add Astroon to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Astroon › or Get started now ›
AST and PHP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Astroon (AST) vs USD: Market Comparison
Astroon Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.006082
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including AST, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to PHP, the USD price of AST remains the primary market benchmark.
[AST Price] [AST to USD]
Philippine Peso (PHP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (PHP/USD): 0.017073298573235657
- 7-Day Change: +0.38%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.38%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger PHP means you will pay less to get the same amount of AST.
- A weaker PHP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy AST securely with PHP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the AST to PHP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Astroon (AST) and Philippine Peso (PHP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in AST, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the AST to PHP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and PHP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. PHP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence PHP's strength. When PHP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like AST, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Astroon, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for AST may rise, impacting its conversion to PHP.
Convert AST to PHP Instantly
Use our real-time AST to PHP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert AST to PHP?
Enter the Amount of AST
Start by entering how much AST you want to convert into PHP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live AST to PHP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date AST to PHP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about AST and PHP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add AST to your portfolio? Learn how to buy AST with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the AST to PHP exchange rate calculated?
The AST to PHP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of AST (often in USD or USDT), converted to PHP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the AST to PHP rate change so frequently?
AST to PHP rate changes so frequently because both Astroon and Philippine Peso are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed AST to PHP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the AST to PHP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the AST to PHP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert AST to PHP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my AST to PHP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of AST against PHP over time?
You can understand the AST against PHP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the AST to PHP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken PHP, impacting the conversion rate even if AST stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the AST to PHP exchange rate?
Astroon halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the AST to PHP rate.
Can I compare the AST to PHP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the AST to PHP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the AST to PHP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Astroon price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the AST to PHP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but PHP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target AST to PHP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Astroon and the Philippine Peso?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Astroon and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting AST to PHP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your PHP into AST of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is AST to PHP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor AST prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, AST to PHP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the AST to PHP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen PHP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive AST to PHP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Why Buy Astroon with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Astroon.
Join millions of users and buy Astroon with MEXC today.
