The pair ETHUSDT is trading in a fragile spot, where months of selling pressure meet an oversold but still hesitant market. In the following sections we will look at trend, momentum and volatility to understand whether this phase is closer to an exhaustion of the downtrend or just another pause before fresh lows. ETH/USDT — daily chart with candlesticks, EMA20/EMA50 and volume. Summary On the daily chart, the asset trades around 2920, clearly below the 20, 50 and 200-day exponential moving averages, confirming a dominant bearish regime. Momentum is weak, with RSI stuck in the mid-30s and MACD still negative, even if its histogram hints at early stabilization. Moreover, Bollinger Bands show price leaning toward the lower area of the range, consistent with sustained downside pressure rather than a healthy consolidation. Volatility on the higher timeframe remains elevated, as indicated by a daily ATR above 200, meaning intraday swings can still be violent in either direction. However, on the hourly and 15-minute charts, volatility has compressed, signaling a short-term cooling phase inside a larger downtrend. Investor sentiment across the crypto market is dominated by fear, and liquidity appears cautious rather than aggressive. Market Context and Direction The broader backdrop is not particularly supportive for aggressive risk-taking. Total crypto market capitalization stands above 3.09 trillion dollars, with a modest 24-hour increase of about 0.76%, signaling that the market is stabilizing but not in full risk-on mode. Bitcoin commands roughly 56.4% of the total capitalization, an elevated share that typically points to dominance of defensive positioning in large caps rather than a broad-based altcoin rally. Moreover, the Fear & Greed Index sits deep in the "Extreme Fear" zone at 15, showing that many traders are still in capital-preservation mode. In this climate, it is not surprising that the daily regime for the…