The post Zcash (ZEC) Price Analysis for December 2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market is back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap ZEC/USD Zcash (ZEC) has failed to keep up with the rise of other coins, falling by 5.83% over the past day. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of ZEC is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $314 and the resistance of $354. However, most of the daily ATR has passed, which means traders are unlikely to see any sharp moves by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the picture is less bullish, as the rate of ZEC has not bounced off far from the support of $298. You Might Also Like However, the volume has increased, which means there is a chance to witness increased volatility by the end of the week. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle’s closure in terms of the $298 level. If it happens around it or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further decline to the $200-$250 zone. ZEC is trading at $344.90 at press time. Source: https://u.today/zcash-zec-price-analysis-for-december-2

The post SHIB Price Analysis for November 28 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market keeps going up on the last weekday, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap SHIB/USD The rate of SHIB has risen by 2.63% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.00000867 and the resistance of $0.00000908. You Might Also Like As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, one should pay attention to the daily candle’s closure in terms of the $0.00000902 level. If it happens far from that, sellers may seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $0.00000850 mark soon. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the picture is neither bullish nor bearish. The rate of SHIB is far from main levels, which means traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility soon. SHIB is trading at $0.00000997 at press time. Source: https://u.today/shib-price-analysis-for-november-28

The post Analysis ETHUSDT at crossroads: bears defend 2900? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The pair ETHUSDT is trading in a fragile spot, where months of selling pressure meet an oversold but still hesitant market. In the following sections we will look at trend, momentum and volatility to understand whether this phase is closer to an exhaustion of the downtrend or just another pause before fresh lows. ETH/USDT — daily chart with candlesticks, EMA20/EMA50 and volume. Summary On the daily chart, the asset trades around 2920, clearly below the 20, 50 and 200-day exponential moving averages, confirming a dominant bearish regime. Momentum is weak, with RSI stuck in the mid-30s and MACD still negative, even if its histogram hints at early stabilization. Moreover, Bollinger Bands show price leaning toward the lower area of the range, consistent with sustained downside pressure rather than a healthy consolidation. Volatility on the higher timeframe remains elevated, as indicated by a daily ATR above 200, meaning intraday swings can still be violent in either direction. However, on the hourly and 15-minute charts, volatility has compressed, signaling a short-term cooling phase inside a larger downtrend. Investor sentiment across the crypto market is dominated by fear, and liquidity appears cautious rather than aggressive. Market Context and Direction The broader backdrop is not particularly supportive for aggressive risk-taking. Total crypto market capitalization stands above 3.09 trillion dollars, with a modest 24-hour increase of about 0.76%, signaling that the market is stabilizing but not in full risk-on mode. Bitcoin commands roughly 56.4% of the total capitalization, an elevated share that typically points to dominance of defensive positioning in large caps rather than a broad-based altcoin rally. Moreover, the Fear & Greed Index sits deep in the “Extreme Fear” zone at 15, showing that many traders are still in capital-preservation mode. In this climate, it is not surprising that the daily regime for the…

The post Analysis XRP Bearish Outlook: 1-Week View Ahead Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP sits at an intriguing crossroads, trading close to 2.2 USDT while daily indicators paint a cautious but potentially shifting backdrop. In this piece, we will connect trend, momentum, and volatility to understand where the pair stands now and how it might evolve in the coming sessions. XRP/USDT — daily chart with candlesticks, EMA20/EMA50 and volume. Summary The asset is trading just under its short-term averages, consistent with a broader bearish regime on the daily chart. Momentum is muted, with RSI near mid-range and MACD only slightly negative, hinting at trend weakness rather than panic selling. Moreover, Bollinger Bands and ATR show contained volatility, suggesting a controlled environment rather than a blow-off move. Intraday, the picture improves: hourly and 15-minute trends lean constructively bullish, revealing active dip-buying. Meanwhile, the wider crypto market is growing modestly and remains heavily dominated by Bitcoin, while sentiment gauges indicate extreme fear. This mix points to a market that is cautious and selective, but still willing to take risk on clear technical setups. Market Context and Direction Zooming out, the total crypto market capitalization stands near 3.1 trillion dollars, having gained about 1.1% over the last 24 hours. That rise signals that, despite nerves, buyers are not capitulating. However, Bitcoin commands roughly 56% dominance, underscoring a market that still prefers the perceived safety of the benchmark coin over aggressive alt exposure. In contrast, altcoins like this pair tend to lag whenever dominance is this high, as liquidity gravitates toward BTC. On the sentiment front, the Fear & Greed Index sits at 15 (Extreme Fear), a level usually associated with defensive positioning and reduced leverage. That said, such pessimism often coincides with late stages of downtrends or the early construction phase of a base. For this pair, the combination of a daily bearish backdrop and very…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.