Arsenal Find New Aura As Thrashing Of Spurs Cements Title Credentials

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 23: Eberechi Eze of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal with teammate Bukayo Saka during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Arsenal FC via Getty Images Arsenal's signing of Eberechi Eze in August felt like a statement of intent and not just because they acquired one of the Premier League's most exciting players for £67.5m ($90.6m). Eze had been on the verge of agreeing a switch from Crystal Palace to Tottenham Hotspur just days earlier, until the Gunners nabbed him from under their rivals' nose and convinced him to return to the club he left aged 13. While Arsenal celebrated Eze's arrival with a mural outside the Emirates Stadium bearing the caption "All roads lead home", Tottenham were left smarting. On Friday, in his press conference ahead of the north London derby, Spurs manager Thomas Frank was asked whether he regretted missing out on signing the England international in the summer. "Who's Eze?," came the reply. There was no malice attached to Frank's comments and his tongue was firmly in his cheek as he fired back to the reporters, but his joke backfired spectacularly on Sunday afternoon. Eze scored a hat-trick as Arsenal swatted Tottenham aside to open up a six-point gap over Chelsea at the top of the Premier League. If Frank didn't know who Eze was, he sure does now. And if anyone still doubted Arsenal are in the box seat to end a 21-year wait for a Premier League title, there can surely be no lingering questions. Mikel Arteta's men are the best team in the league so far and further cemented their credentials on Sunday with a trouncing of their…