AVGOON to SCR Conversion Table
- 1 AVGOON5,330.15 SCR
- 2 AVGOON10,660.30 SCR
- 3 AVGOON15,990.45 SCR
- 4 AVGOON21,320.60 SCR
- 5 AVGOON26,650.75 SCR
- 6 AVGOON31,980.90 SCR
- 7 AVGOON37,311.05 SCR
- 8 AVGOON42,641.20 SCR
- 9 AVGOON47,971.35 SCR
- 10 AVGOON53,301.50 SCR
- 50 AVGOON266,507.52 SCR
- 100 AVGOON533,015.04 SCR
- 1,000 AVGOON5,330,150.37 SCR
- 5,000 AVGOON26,650,751.85 SCR
- 10,000 AVGOON53,301,503.69 SCR
The table above displays real-time Broadcom to Seychelles Rupee (AVGOON to SCR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 AVGOON to 10,000 AVGOON. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked AVGOON amounts using the latest SCR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom AVGOON to SCR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SCR to AVGOON Conversion Table
- 1 SCR0.0001876 AVGOON
- 2 SCR0.0003752 AVGOON
- 3 SCR0.0005628 AVGOON
- 4 SCR0.0007504 AVGOON
- 5 SCR0.0009380 AVGOON
- 6 SCR0.001125 AVGOON
- 7 SCR0.001313 AVGOON
- 8 SCR0.001500 AVGOON
- 9 SCR0.001688 AVGOON
- 10 SCR0.001876 AVGOON
- 50 SCR0.009380 AVGOON
- 100 SCR0.01876 AVGOON
- 1,000 SCR0.1876 AVGOON
- 5,000 SCR0.9380 AVGOON
- 10,000 SCR1.876 AVGOON
The table above shows real-time Seychelles Rupee to Broadcom (SCR to AVGOON) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SCR to 10,000 SCR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Broadcom you can get at current rates based on commonly used SCR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Broadcom (AVGOON) is currently trading at ₨ 5,330.15 SCR , reflecting a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₨761.93K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₨18.16M SCR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Broadcom Price page.
46.14K SCR
Circulation Supply
761.93K
24-Hour Trading Volume
18.16M SCR
Market Cap
0.07%
Price Change (1D)
₨ 393.71
24H High
₨ 391.36
24H Low
The AVGOON to SCR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Broadcom's fluctuations against SCR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Broadcom price.
AVGOON to SCR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 AVGOON = 5,330.15 SCR | 1 SCR = 0.0001876 AVGOON
Today, the exchange rate for 1 AVGOON to SCR is 5,330.15 SCR.
Buying 5 AVGOON will cost 26,650.75 SCR and 10 AVGOON is valued at 53,301.50 SCR.
1 SCR can be traded for 0.0001876 AVGOON.
50 SCR can be converted to 0.009380 AVGOON, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 AVGOON to SCR has changed by -1.52% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.07%, reaching a high of 5,331.50453952735 SCR and a low of 5,299.681533589251 SCR.
One month ago, the value of 1 AVGOON was 4,803.378058001439 SCR, which represents a +10.96% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, AVGOON has changed by 1,537.3897294265832 SCR, resulting in a +40.54% change in its value.
All About Broadcom (AVGOON)
Now that you have calculated the price of Broadcom (AVGOON), you can learn more about Broadcom directly at MEXC. Learn about AVGOON past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Broadcom, trading pairs, and more.
AVGOON to SCR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Broadcom (AVGOON) has fluctuated between 5,299.681533589251 SCR and 5,331.50453952735 SCR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 5,030.201610964491 SCR to a high of 5,438.484006297985 SCR. You can view detailed AVGOON to SCR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₨ 5331.5
|₨ 5438.48
|₨ 5438.48
|₨ 5447.55
|Low
|₨ 5299.68
|₨ 5030.2
|₨ 4474.04
|₨ 3791.67
|Average
|₨ 5318.91
|₨ 5265.01
|₨ 4955.18
|₨ 4808.93
|Volatility
|+0.60%
|+7.55%
|+20.08%
|+43.67%
|Change
|+0.52%
|-1.48%
|+10.99%
|+40.58%
Broadcom Price Forecast in SCR for 2026 and 2030
Broadcom’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential AVGOON to SCR forecasts for the coming years:
AVGOON Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Broadcom could reach approximately ₨5,596.66 SCR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
AVGOON Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, AVGOON may rise to around ₨6,802.77 SCR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Broadcom Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
AVGOON and SCR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Broadcom (AVGOON) vs USD: Market Comparison
Broadcom Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $393.61
- 7-Day Change: -1.52%
- 30-Day Trend: +10.96%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including AVGOON, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SCR, the USD price of AVGOON remains the primary market benchmark.
[AVGOON Price] [AVGOON to USD]
Seychelles Rupee (SCR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SCR/USD): 0.07382232354582204
- 7-Day Change: +0.78%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.78%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SCR means you will pay less to get the same amount of AVGOON.
- A weaker SCR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy AVGOON securely with SCR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the AVGOON to SCR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Broadcom (AVGOON) and Seychelles Rupee (SCR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in AVGOON, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the AVGOON to SCR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SCR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SCR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SCR's strength. When SCR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like AVGOON, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Broadcom, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for AVGOON may rise, impacting its conversion to SCR.
Convert AVGOON to SCR Instantly
Use our real-time AVGOON to SCR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert AVGOON to SCR?
Enter the Amount of AVGOON
Start by entering how much AVGOON you want to convert into SCR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live AVGOON to SCR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date AVGOON to SCR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about AVGOON and SCR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add AVGOON to your portfolio? Learn how to buy AVGOON with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the AVGOON to SCR exchange rate calculated?
The AVGOON to SCR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of AVGOON (often in USD or USDT), converted to SCR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the AVGOON to SCR rate change so frequently?
AVGOON to SCR rate changes so frequently because both Broadcom and Seychelles Rupee are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed AVGOON to SCR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the AVGOON to SCR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the AVGOON to SCR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert AVGOON to SCR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my AVGOON to SCR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of AVGOON against SCR over time?
You can understand the AVGOON against SCR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the AVGOON to SCR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SCR, impacting the conversion rate even if AVGOON stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the AVGOON to SCR exchange rate?
Broadcom halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the AVGOON to SCR rate.
Can I compare the AVGOON to SCR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the AVGOON to SCR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the AVGOON to SCR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Broadcom price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the AVGOON to SCR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SCR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target AVGOON to SCR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Broadcom and the Seychelles Rupee?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Broadcom and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting AVGOON to SCR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SCR into AVGOON of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is AVGOON to SCR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor AVGOON prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, AVGOON to SCR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the AVGOON to SCR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SCR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive AVGOON to SCR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Broadcom News and Market Updates
The Psychology Behind Why People Stay, Leave, Or Tune Out At Work
The post The Psychology Behind Why People Stay, Leave, Or Tune Out At Work appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Psychology Behind Why People Stay, Leave, Or Tune Out At Work getty Leaders spend a lot of time wondering why some employees stay loyal, why others leave quickly, and why so many slip into disengagement long before they walk out the door. People often assume the main reason employees leave is pay or promotion. Those things matter, but they only scratch the surface. The bigger explanation is based in psychology. Employees make decisions based on how they feel, what they fear, what they assume, and whether their daily experiences reinforce a sense of meaning and connection. That is the part leaders overlook. The clues are always there, but they are often hidden in everyday interactions that seem small and routine. What Does The Psychology Of Daily Work Reveal About Why People Stay? getty What Does The Psychology Of Daily Work Reveal About Why People Stay? People stay in workplaces where they feel understood. Any organization can offer flexibility or better benefits, but those are not what keep people committed long term. Employees stay when they believe their voice matters, when support feels steady instead of controlling, and when their manager shows genuine interest in how they experience the workday. Microsoft’s Satya Nadella has talked about this often. He highlights how people perform at a higher level when leaders approach conversations with a learning mindset instead of an answer mindset. That shift changes the tone of the relationship. When employees sense curiosity from leaders, it lowers defensiveness, builds trust, and strengthens commitment. Curiosity also signals interest, and interest signals value. When people feel valued, they stay. When they do not, they begin to explore other options. This is why the tone of daily interactions matters so much. A single moment where someone feels dismissed can outweigh months of positive intentions.…2025/12/07
Soluna Holdings Announces $32 Million Equity Offering
The post Soluna Holdings Announces $32 Million Equity Offering appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Soluna Holdings initiates $32 million offering for Bitcoin and AI projects. Funds targeted at expanding Bitcoin mining infrastructure. Soluna positions itself at the intersection of renewable energy and computing power. Soluna Holdings announced a $32 million registered direct offering, involving the issuance of 18,079,144 shares and Series C warrants at $1.77 each, as per Nasdaq regulations. This funding supports Bitcoin mining and AI infrastructure, potentially impacting related markets by expanding Soluna’s renewable energy-driven computing capacity. Equity Offering Fuels Bitcoin and AI Growth Soluna Holdings has entered into definitive agreements to issue 18,079,144 shares and Series C warrants at $1.77 per share. The $32 million raised will be directed at enhancing Bitcoin mining capabilities and advancing artificial intelligence initiatives, emphasizing Soluna’s strategic positioning in green energy sectors. “We strategically co-locate our data centers with renewable power sources to support Bitcoin mining, generative AI, and other compute-intensive applications.” – Soluna Press Release Bitcoin Market Faces Volatility Amid Funding News Did you know? Soluna’s funding strategy mirrors trends seen in other data-center companies supporting cryptos and AI, highlighting a shift towards sustainable tech infrastructure. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $89,257.47 with a market cap of approximately $1.78 trillion. Recent declines include a -2.79% drop over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:01 UTC on December 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that Soluna’s strategy may catalyze further investments in technology that thrives on renewable energy, reinforcing its practical application in cryptocurrency and AI sectors. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/soluna-holdings-raises-32-million/2025/12/07
Technical Details: BSGAL Training, Swin-L Backbone, and Dynamic Threshold Strategy
Details BSGAL's implementation on the LVIS dataset using CenterNet2 with ResNet-50/Swin-L backbones.2025/12/07
Why is Dragonfly the biggest winner in this cycle?
Author: Zhou, ChainCatcher Over the past year, beneath the surface of the volatile crypto market and rapidly changing narratives, only a handful of projects have truly proven their value. However, when we put together the names of some of the most talked-about projects recently, whether it's the high-performance public chains MegaETH and Monad, the popular stable-yield protocol Ethena, or the prediction market pioneer Polymarket, Dragonfly is almost always present in their early or key investment lists. As one seasoned investor in the industry put it, Dragonfly is the biggest winner in this cycle. Dragonfly's Investment Profile and Background: Driven by Trading Instinct Dragonfly is a venture capital fund focused on the crypto space, founded by Feng Bo. As an early investor, Feng Bo possesses a deep understanding of exchange operations, liquidity needs, and trading scenarios, giving Dragonfly a financial perspective from the outset. He has repeatedly stated that blockchain should not be simply understood as "a faster internet," but rather as a set of tools for rebuilding the financial stack. Haseeb Qureshi, Managing Partner of Dragonfly, has repeatedly emphasized the issue of navigating economic cycles. He believes the real challenge lies not in the rotation of sectors or narratives, but in the systemic pain points that recur throughout bull and bear markets: How can performance bottlenecks be overcome? Can on-chain clearing mechanisms withstand extreme pressure? Is the revenue structure sustainable in the long term? How can data be transformed into tradable financial assets? In the absence of systemic risk hedging, how can institutional funds safely enter the market? These issues are easily obscured by the frenzied narrative of a bull market, and only come to the forefront again when the market cools down. In his recent article, "In Defense of Exponential Growth," Haseeb Qureshi points out that the market often misjudges the value of Ethereum, Solana, and next-generation L1 blockchains (such as Monad and MegaETH) because it falls into the "error of linear thinking": it uses traditional models such as P/E ratios and revenue metrics to judge blockchains, and treats companies with exponential growth as steady-state businesses. He firmly believes that the pricing logic of L1 projects is similar to that of biotechnology: a mere 1% to 5% probability of becoming the next Ethereum or Solana is enough to rationally justify their multi-billion dollar valuation (i.e., the "probability premium"). Therefore, long-term conviction is the real advantage in crypto investing that is often forgotten by most. Looking back at Dragonfly's investment portfolio over the past three years, a complete chain from underlying infrastructure to upper-layer applications can be clearly outlined: Public blockchains and scaling: Monad (seed round 2023), MegaETH (2024), Prodia (2024), Caldera (2023), etc.; Trading infrastructure: Lighter (2024), Level (2024), Orderly (2023 expansion), Bitget (2023 strategic round), etc.; Stable assets and returns: Ethena (multiple rounds in 2023-2024), Pendle (2023), etc.; Data and tools: Kaito (Series A, 2023), Polymarket (Two rounds, 2024-2025), etc. This is not a strategy of casting a wide net, but a clear preference: prioritize betting on long-term gaps in key links, and then look for key pieces of the puzzle in each link. This deep understanding is directly reflected in Dragonfly's investment preferences. They seem to rarely pursue whether a project can achieve several times growth in the short term, but rather care more about whether the mechanism or product can still be valued by the industry five or even ten years later. Core Differentiated Advantages and Challenges The underlying logic of Dragonfly's success lies in two mutually supportive differentiated pillars. First, Dragonfly boasts a strong secondary market trading team, a fundamental difference from many purely primary market VCs. This strategic move, established as early as 2019, manages over $1 billion in liquidity, creating a strong competitive advantage for its investment decisions. The L2 team can capture real market sentiment, fund flows, and narrative shifts much earlier. Their sensitivity to indicators such as liquidity and liquidation pressure far surpasses that of traditional primary VCs, allowing them to feed real-world data into primary market decisions. Haseeb Qureshi has publicly stated that the secondary market is not an exit strategy, but rather an outpost for investment. Secondly, Dragonfly's investment in multiple trading platforms such as Bitget and Bybit aims not only to increase the equity value of the exchanges themselves, but also to transform them into distribution amplifiers and liquidity channels for stable assets. Dragonfly has successfully integrated its supported stable assets (such as Ethena's USDe) into the exchange system through strategic deployment on trading platforms. Once stable assets can be used as collateral or the underlying assets of trading pairs on exchanges, it will greatly stimulate user demand and purchases, thereby rapidly expanding the issuance scale of stablecoins. Admittedly, the best time to evaluate a VC isn't during a bull market, but rather when everyone is less inclined to invest. The primary crypto market has cooled significantly over the past year. According to RootData statistics, there have been 1058 funding events recorded so far in 2025, a 46% decrease from the peak of 1962 in 2022. In this waning sentiment, most funds have proactively slowed down, with some capital simply shifting towards AI or traditional technologies. Against this backdrop, competition for high-quality projects has intensified. Dragonfly not only needs to compete with well-funded established VCs like Paradigm for early-stage star projects, but also faces the impact on liquidity from the entry of traditional financial investment giants. In addition, leading exchanges are also deploying their investment and incubation departments to develop vertical sectors. This poses a severe challenge to Dragonfly's project acquisition, ecosystem control, and long-term holding capabilities. Furthermore, as cutting-edge technologies such as AI become deeply integrated with encryption, a key challenge for investment institutions like Dragonfly, with a pure encryption background, is whether their expertise will be recognized by the founders when acquiring high-quality cross-industry projects. Conclusion ChainCatcher previously interviewed several early Crypto investors, mentioning in their article "The New Cycle and Old Rules of Crypto VCs" that many native crypto VCs, indulging in narrative-driven and short-term speculation, face a mismatch between value capture and risk-taking. Dragonfly's demonstrated trading instincts, secondary market hedging capabilities, and emphasis on stablecoin cash flow precisely return to the old rules of long-term USD funds: meticulous management of systemic risk and the search for sustainable revenue models with endogenous growth momentum. From this perspective, Dragonfly's emergence as a winner in this cycle is a microcosm of fund managers returning to traditional rules in the new crypto cycle. However, facing competition from traditional giants, traditional financial investment giants, and leading exchanges, as well as the professional challenges brought about by the integration of crypto and cutting-edge technologies, Dragonfly must consider how to extend this trading instinct to cross-domain technological infrastructure to maintain its long-term competitive advantage if it wants to break through its existing growth boundaries.2025/12/07
