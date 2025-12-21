The post French banking giant BPCE to launch in-app crypto trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. French banking firm BPCE has announced plans to launch crypto trading for millions of its retail customers. According to reports, the banking group will allow users to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana directly inside its Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Épargne mobile application starting on Monday. The development from BPCE means it is one of the first major traditional European banks to offer digital assets to its customers. The initial rollout is expected to cover BPCE clients of four regional banks, including Banque Populaire Île-de-France and Caisse d’Épargne Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, reaching about two million customers. BPCE plans to gradually extend the service in the coming year, expanding it to reach its remaining 25 regional entities in 2026. BPCE set to launch in-app crypto trading services According to the report, the motive of BPCE is to enable crypto trading for its full 12 million customers. A bank source mentioned to The Big Whale that the phased approach is intended by the bank to monitor how the service performs at launch before scaling. Crypto sales and purchases would be handled through a dedicated digital asset account within the banking apps. According to the report, it is expected to be managed by Hexard, a crypto subsidiary of BPCE. Users willing to sign up for an account must note that it carries a $3.48 monthly fee and 1.5% commission per trade, with a minimum of $1.16. In addition, the platform will be accessible to users without the need for an external exchange or third-party wallets. The development comes as competition continues to intensify across Europe between traditional banks and crypto-friendly fintechs like Revolut, deBlock, Trade Republic, and Bitstack, all of which currently offer access to crypto. Several European firms have also taken the same steps, with BBVA allowing its Spanish client base to…

The post One of Europe’s Largest Banks Makes a Positive Move on Cryptocurrency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. French banking giant BPCE is preparing to offer cryptocurrency trading services to its individual customers. Starting Monday, the group will make Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and USDC transactions accessible through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Épargne mobile apps. Initially, the service will be available to customers of four regional banks, including Banque Populaire Île-de-France and Caisse d’Épargne Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur. Following a pilot phase covering approximately 2 million customers, BPCE aims to expand reach to its entire individual customer base of 12 million by 2026. Cryptocurrency transactions will be conducted through a separate account managed by Hexarq, BPCE’s digital asset-focused subsidiary. This account will charge a monthly fee of €2.99, with a 1.5% commission or a minimum €1 fee on transactions. BPCE representatives state that the gradual transition was chosen to closely monitor the pace of adoption and system performance. As banks’ crypto integration accelerates in Europe, BBVA offers its clients direct crypto trading through its banking app in Spain. Santander’s Openbank platform offers access to five different crypto assets, while in Austria, a unit of Raiffeisen Bank has partnered with Bitpanda to offer crypto services to its clients. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/one-of-europes-largest-banks-makes-a-positive-move-on-cryptocurrency/

