B3 to GNF Conversion Table
- 1 B39.24 GNF
- 2 B318.48 GNF
- 3 B327.73 GNF
- 4 B336.97 GNF
- 5 B346.21 GNF
- 6 B355.45 GNF
- 7 B364.69 GNF
- 8 B373.94 GNF
- 9 B383.18 GNF
- 10 B392.42 GNF
- 50 B3462.10 GNF
- 100 B3924.19 GNF
- 1,000 B39,241.91 GNF
- 5,000 B346,209.55 GNF
- 10,000 B392,419.09 GNF
The table above displays real-time B3 Base to Guinean Franc (B3 to GNF) conversions across a range of values, from 1 B3 to 10,000 B3. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked B3 amounts using the latest GNF market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom B3 to GNF amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GNF to B3 Conversion Table
- 1 GNF0.1082 B3
- 2 GNF0.2164 B3
- 3 GNF0.3246 B3
- 4 GNF0.4328 B3
- 5 GNF0.5410 B3
- 6 GNF0.6492 B3
- 7 GNF0.7574 B3
- 8 GNF0.8656 B3
- 9 GNF0.9738 B3
- 10 GNF1.0820 B3
- 50 GNF5.410 B3
- 100 GNF10.82 B3
- 1,000 GNF108.2 B3
- 5,000 GNF541.01 B3
- 10,000 GNF1,082 B3
The table above shows real-time Guinean Franc to B3 Base (GNF to B3) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GNF to 10,000 GNF. It serves as a quick reference to see how much B3 Base you can get at current rates based on commonly used GNF amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
B3 Base (B3) is currently trading at GFr 9.24 GNF , reflecting a 3.30% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at GFr717.31M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of GFr284.97B GNF. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated B3 Base Price page.
267.83T GNF
Circulation Supply
717.31M
24-Hour Trading Volume
284.97B GNF
Market Cap
3.30%
Price Change (1D)
GFr 0.001082
24H High
GFr 0.001007
24H Low
The B3 to GNF trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track B3 Base's fluctuations against GNF. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current B3 Base price.
B3 to GNF Conversion Summary
As of | 1 B3 = 9.24 GNF | 1 GNF = 0.1082 B3
Today, the exchange rate for 1 B3 to GNF is 9.24 GNF.
Buying 5 B3 will cost 46.21 GNF and 10 B3 is valued at 92.42 GNF.
1 GNF can be traded for 0.1082 B3.
50 GNF can be converted to 5.410 B3, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 B3 to GNF has changed by +2.20% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 3.30%, reaching a high of 9.39825753773566 GNF and a low of 8.746807153881525 GNF.
One month ago, the value of 1 B3 was 16.95508199044363 GNF, which represents a -45.50% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, B3 has changed by -15.582693181790917 GNF, resulting in a -62.78% change in its value.
B3 to GNF Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, B3 Base (B3) has fluctuated between 8.746807153881525 GNF and 9.39825753773566 GNF, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 7.9911247086107275 GNF to a high of 9.928103849937022 GNF. You can view detailed B3 to GNF price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|GFr 0
|GFr 0
|GFr 0
|GFr 0
|Low
|GFr 0
|GFr 0
|GFr 0
|GFr 0
|Average
|GFr 0
|GFr 0
|GFr 0
|GFr 0
|Volatility
|+7.20%
|+21.26%
|+98.36%
|+93.39%
|Change
|+2.40%
|+1.62%
|-45.38%
|-62.70%
B3 Base Price Forecast in GNF for 2026 and 2030
B3 Base’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential B3 to GNF forecasts for the coming years:
B3 Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, B3 Base could reach approximately GFr9.70 GNF, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
B3 Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, B3 may rise to around GFr11.80 GNF, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our B3 Base Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
B3 and GNF in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
B3 Base (B3) vs USD: Market Comparison
B3 Base Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.001064
- 7-Day Change: +2.20%
- 30-Day Trend: -45.50%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including B3, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GNF, the USD price of B3 remains the primary market benchmark.
Guinean Franc (GNF) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GNF/USD): 0.00011508399209520282
- 7-Day Change: -0.14%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.14%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GNF means you will pay less to get the same amount of B3.
- A weaker GNF means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
What Influences the B3 to GNF Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between B3 Base (B3) and Guinean Franc (GNF) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in B3, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the B3 to GNF rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GNF-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GNF Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GNF's strength. When GNF weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like B3, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like B3 Base, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for B3 may rise, impacting its conversion to GNF.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the B3 to GNF exchange rate calculated?
The B3 to GNF exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of B3 (often in USD or USDT), converted to GNF using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the B3 to GNF rate change so frequently?
B3 to GNF rate changes so frequently because both B3 Base and Guinean Franc are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed B3 to GNF rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the B3 to GNF rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the B3 to GNF rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert B3 to GNF or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my B3 to GNF conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of B3 against GNF over time?
You can understand the B3 against GNF price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the B3 to GNF rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GNF, impacting the conversion rate even if B3 stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the B3 to GNF exchange rate?
B3 Base halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the B3 to GNF rate.
Can I compare the B3 to GNF rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the B3 to GNF rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the B3 to GNF rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the B3 Base price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the B3 to GNF conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GNF markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target B3 to GNF price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences B3 Base and the Guinean Franc?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both B3 Base and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting B3 to GNF and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GNF into B3 of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is B3 to GNF a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor B3 prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, B3 to GNF can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the B3 to GNF rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GNF against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive B3 to GNF rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
B3 Base News and Market Updates
Brazil’s OranjeBTC Goes Public, Boosts LATAM Bitcoin Push
The post Brazil’s OranjeBTC Goes Public, Boosts LATAM Bitcoin Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazil witnessed something new today on its B3 stock exchange — a company going public not for its products, but for its Bitcoin. OranjeBTC, a Brazilian firm founded by former Bridgewater Associates executive Guilherme Gomes, began trading today on B3, the São Paulo–based exchange that anchors Latin America’s capital markets. Backed by some of the biggest names in global crypto, the company enters public markets holding 3,675 BTC instantly becoming the region’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder. At current prices, its holdings are worth more than $444 million. Their haul dwarfs the 605 bitcoin held by fellow Brazilian fintech Méliuz, which last year became the country’s first listed firm to adopt a Bitcoin treasury strategy. The company’s model mirrors Strategy’s playbook in the United States: issue convertible debt, raise capital, and buy Bitcoin. Earlier this year, OranjeBTC secured a $210 million investment from Brazil’s largest bank, Itaú, through its investment arm Itaú BBA, positioning its BTC reserves as a long-term strategic asset. That financing round also attracted heavyweight backers including Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas, FalconX, and Adam Back of Blockstream, alongside U.S. funds Off the Chain Capital and ParaFi Capital. Bitcoin education for future investors But Gomes insists OranjeBTC’s vision goes beyond balance sheets. The company is launching an educational platform designed to teach shareholders and institutional investors about Bitcoin’s monetary properties — what it calls a “learning layer” for Brazil’s next generation of savers. “We want to be an information center and help Brazilians and Latin Americans understand what money is, the role of a tangible asset, and how Bitcoin works,” Gomes told WIRED en Español in September. The mechanics of the listing will follow a reverse IPO, with OranjeBTC merging into Intergraus, already listed on B3. After the transaction, about 85% of shares will…2025/10/08
Brazil’s OranjeBTC Lists on B3, Focuses Solely on Bitcoin Strategy
TLDR OranjeBTC began trading on Brazil’s B3 exchange through a reverse merger with Intergraus. The company entered the market holding 3,675 bitcoin valued at over $444 million. OranjeBTC became the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in Latin America. The company raised $210 million from Itaú BBA and other major crypto investors. OranjeBTC plans to educate [...] The post Brazil’s OranjeBTC Lists on B3, Focuses Solely on Bitcoin Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.2025/10/09
OranjeBTC Expands Bitcoin Holdings with $1.94 Million Purchase in Brazil
TLDR OranjeBTC’s Bitcoin holdings now exceed 3,690 BTC valued at $389M. The company raised $210M from Itaú, strengthening its strategic asset position. OranjeBTC aims to educate Latin Americans on Bitcoin’s monetary properties. Following its B3 listing, OranjeBTC is now the largest Bitcoin holder in Brazil. Brazil-based OranjeBTC has increased its Bitcoin holdings by purchasing 16 [...] The post OranjeBTC Expands Bitcoin Holdings with $1.94 Million Purchase in Brazil appeared first on CoinCentral.2025/10/14
OranjeBTC Adds 7 Bitcoin to Holdings Before B3 Listing
The post OranjeBTC Adds 7 Bitcoin to Holdings Before B3 Listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → OranjeBTC, Brazil’s Bitcoin-native firm, recently added 7 BTC to its treasury at an average price of $110,613 each, bringing total holdings to 3,708 BTC valued at approximately $390.9 million as of October 27, 2025, with a year-to-date yield of 1.82%. OranjeBTC’s latest acquisition: 7 Bitcoin purchased for $774,000, enhancing its position ahead of B3 listing. The firm now maintains 3,708 BTC in total, reflecting steady accumulation through spot buys and derivatives. BTC-per-share ratio reaches 2,278 satoshis, up from prior periods, with no share repurchases reported. Discover OranjeBTC’s latest Bitcoin acquisition: 7 BTC added at $110,613 each, totaling 3,708 BTC worth $390.9M. Explore Brazil’s Bitcoin treasury pioneer ahead of B3 debut—stay informed on crypto trends today! What is OranjeBTC’s Current Bitcoin Holdings and Acquisition Strategy? OranjeBTC, Brazil’s pioneering Bitcoin-native firm, holds 3,708 BTC as of October 27, 2025, following the purchase of an additional 7 Bitcoin at an average price of $110,613 each, totaling about $774,000. This move aligns with the company’s consistent treasury management approach, which emphasizes long-term accumulation over speculative trading. The holdings are valued at roughly $390.9…2025/10/28
