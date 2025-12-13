Babylon to Swiss Franc Conversion Table
BABY to CHF Conversion Table
- 1 BABY0.01 CHF
- 2 BABY0.03 CHF
- 3 BABY0.04 CHF
- 4 BABY0.06 CHF
- 5 BABY0.07 CHF
- 6 BABY0.09 CHF
- 7 BABY0.10 CHF
- 8 BABY0.12 CHF
- 9 BABY0.13 CHF
- 10 BABY0.15 CHF
- 50 BABY0.74 CHF
- 100 BABY1.48 CHF
- 1,000 BABY14.82 CHF
- 5,000 BABY74.11 CHF
- 10,000 BABY148.22 CHF
The table above displays real-time Babylon to Swiss Franc (BABY to CHF) conversions across a range of values, from 1 BABY to 10,000 BABY. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked BABY amounts using the latest CHF market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom BABY to CHF amounts, please use the tool converter above.
CHF to BABY Conversion Table
- 1 CHF67.46 BABY
- 2 CHF134.9 BABY
- 3 CHF202.3 BABY
- 4 CHF269.8 BABY
- 5 CHF337.3 BABY
- 6 CHF404.7 BABY
- 7 CHF472.2 BABY
- 8 CHF539.7 BABY
- 9 CHF607.1 BABY
- 10 CHF674.6 BABY
- 50 CHF3,373 BABY
- 100 CHF6,746 BABY
- 1,000 CHF67,466 BABY
- 5,000 CHF337,331 BABY
- 10,000 CHF674,662 BABY
The table above shows real-time Swiss Franc to Babylon (CHF to BABY) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 CHF to 10,000 CHF. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Babylon you can get at current rates based on commonly used CHF amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Babylon (BABY) is currently trading at SFr. 0.01 CHF , reflecting a -0.26% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at SFr.55.55K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of SFr.42.02M CHF. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Babylon Price page.
2.26B CHF
Circulation Supply
55.55K
24-Hour Trading Volume
42.02M CHF
Market Cap
-0.26%
Price Change (1D)
SFr. 0.01878
24H High
SFr. 0.01843
24H Low
The BABY to CHF trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Babylon's fluctuations against CHF. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Babylon price.
BABY to CHF Conversion Summary
As of | 1 BABY = 0.01 CHF | 1 CHF = 67.46 BABY
Today, the exchange rate for 1 BABY to CHF is 0.01 CHF.
Buying 5 BABY will cost 0.07 CHF and 10 BABY is valued at 0.15 CHF.
1 CHF can be traded for 67.46 BABY.
50 CHF can be converted to 3,373 BABY, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 BABY to CHF has changed by -4.66% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.26%, reaching a high of 0.014941557812250122 CHF and a low of 0.01466309427474812 CHF.
One month ago, the value of 1 BABY was 0.02244416112266112 CHF, which represents a -33.96% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, BABY has changed by -0.025793679673756596 CHF, resulting in a -63.51% change in its value.
All About Babylon (BABY)
Now that you have calculated the price of Babylon (BABY), you can learn more about Babylon directly at MEXC. Learn about BABY past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Babylon, trading pairs, and more.
BABY to CHF Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Babylon (BABY) has fluctuated between 0.01466309427474812 CHF and 0.014941557812250122 CHF, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.01459148936510475 CHF to a high of 0.015928114345114347 CHF. You can view detailed BABY to CHF price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|SFr. 0
|SFr. 0.01
|SFr. 0.02
|SFr. 0.04
|Low
|SFr. 0
|SFr. 0
|SFr. 0
|SFr. 0
|Average
|SFr. 0
|SFr. 0
|SFr. 0.01
|SFr. 0.02
|Volatility
|+1.89%
|+8.60%
|+57.67%
|+107.83%
|Change
|+0.65%
|-4.65%
|-33.95%
|-63.14%
Babylon Price Forecast in CHF for 2026 and 2030
Babylon’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential BABY to CHF forecasts for the coming years:
BABY Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Babylon could reach approximately SFr.0.02 CHF, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
BABY Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, BABY may rise to around SFr.0.02 CHF, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Babylon Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
BABY Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
BABY/USDT
|Trade
BABY/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of BABY Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Babylon is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell BABY at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
BABYUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
1000000BABYDOGEUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore BABY Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Babylon futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Babylon
Looking to add Babylon to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Babylon › or Get started now ›
BABY and CHF in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Babylon (BABY) vs USD: Market Comparison
Babylon Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.01863
- 7-Day Change: -4.66%
- 30-Day Trend: -33.96%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including BABY, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to CHF, the USD price of BABY remains the primary market benchmark.
[BABY Price] [BABY to USD]
Swiss Franc (CHF) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (CHF/USD): 1.2562940331058603
- 7-Day Change: -0.15%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.15%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger CHF means you will pay less to get the same amount of BABY.
- A weaker CHF means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy BABY securely with CHF on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the BABY to CHF Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Babylon (BABY) and Swiss Franc (CHF) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in BABY, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the BABY to CHF rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and CHF-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. CHF Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence CHF's strength. When CHF weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like BABY, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Babylon, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for BABY may rise, impacting its conversion to CHF.
Convert BABY to CHF Instantly
Use our real-time BABY to CHF converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert BABY to CHF?
Enter the Amount of BABY
Start by entering how much BABY you want to convert into CHF using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live BABY to CHF Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date BABY to CHF exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about BABY and CHF.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add BABY to your portfolio? Learn how to buy BABY with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the BABY to CHF exchange rate calculated?
The BABY to CHF exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of BABY (often in USD or USDT), converted to CHF using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the BABY to CHF rate change so frequently?
BABY to CHF rate changes so frequently because both Babylon and Swiss Franc are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed BABY to CHF rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the BABY to CHF rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the BABY to CHF rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert BABY to CHF or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my BABY to CHF conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of BABY against CHF over time?
You can understand the BABY against CHF price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the BABY to CHF rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken CHF, impacting the conversion rate even if BABY stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the BABY to CHF exchange rate?
Babylon halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the BABY to CHF rate.
Can I compare the BABY to CHF rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the BABY to CHF rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the BABY to CHF rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Babylon price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the BABY to CHF conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but CHF markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target BABY to CHF price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Babylon and the Swiss Franc?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Babylon and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting BABY to CHF and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your CHF into BABY of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is BABY to CHF a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor BABY prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, BABY to CHF can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the BABY to CHF rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen CHF against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive BABY to CHF rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Babylon News and Market Updates
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.