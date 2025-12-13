For Good’ Connects To ‘The Wizard Of Oz’

Glinda the Good (Ariana Grande) in Wicked: For Good Universal Pictures Wicked: For Good is heavily tied to The Wizard of Oz (1939), to the point where the original film is worth watching first. Wicked: For Good completes the story of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) that started in Wicked, cementing her reputation as the Wicked Witch of the West, while Glinda the Good (Ariana Grande) learns to live up to her name. Do You Need To Watch 'The Wizard of Oz' Before 'Wicked: For Good'? It certainly helps—Wicked: For Good assumes that viewers are very familiar with the events of The Wizard of Oz. If you've never seen the original film, you might struggle to understand certain parts of the story. Thankfully, The Wizard of Oz still holds up—there's a reason the classic musical is viewed as one of the most iconic films to ever emerge from Hollywood. Actors Ray Bolger (1904-1987), Jack Haley (1897-1979), Judy Garland (1922-1969) and Bert Lahr (1895-1967) in costume on the yellow brick road in a scene from the film 'The Wizard of Oz', 1939. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) Getty Images The late, great director David Lynch was famously obsessed with the film, and its influence can still be felt in stories told today. The Wizard of Oz is based on L. Frank Baum's 1900 book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. With his book, Baum aimed to create an original American fairytale, and deliberately wrote simple characters, some defined by a single trait—Dorothy is good and the Wicked Witch is evil—the 1939 film maintained this dynamic (Glinda was always a side-character in both). Wicked and Wicked: For Good are both based on the second highest-grossing Broadway musical of all time, which is an adaptation of Gregory Maguire's 2000 novel, Wicked. Maguire's novel aimed to…