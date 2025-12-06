The post Nvidia CEO Discusses Bitcoin as Energy Value Transfer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Jensen Huang’s views on Bitcoin’s energy monetization captured attention, reinforcing the concept of transferring surplus energy into currency. Energy industries may gain strategic insights from Huang’s statements. Nvidia’s broader energy comments connect AI power needs with Bitcoin’s energy use. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang highlighted Bitcoin’s role in transforming surplus energy into portable currency, emphasizing energy constraints in AI and data centers during a recent interview. Huang’s insights connect Bitcoin to global energy discussions, reinforcing its narrative as a tool for energy monetization amid rising AI infrastructure demands. Nvidia’s Strategic View on Bitcoin and Energy Monetization Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO, highlighted Bitcoin’s usage in transferring surplus energy into a portable form, echoing prevalent crypto narratives. Nvidia, under Huang’s leadership, is pivotal in AI and energy sectors. Surplus energy conversation aligns with Huang’s previous energy discussions, emphasizing potential energy utilization in AI and crypto ecosystems. Market reactions to Huang’s remarks showcase enthusiasm from crypto community and industry leaders, who view Bitcoin as a strategic tool for energy monetization. While not a direct corporate action, this commentary strengthens Bitcoin’s standing in potential energy solutions. Jensen Huang, Founder & CEO, Nvidia, “Energy is becoming the next global bottleneck for AI.” – source Bitcoin Valuation and Potential as a Strategic Energy Asset Did you know? Utilizing stranded energy for Bitcoin aligns with historical trends seen in energy-involved projects, emphasizing energy transformation into monetary assets. Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $89,590.12 with a market cap of $1.79 trillion, maintaining a 58.55% market dominance, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume is down to $36.04 billion, indicating a decline of 41.37%. Price changes over 90 days also show a decrease of 19.24%. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:01 UTC on December 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team notes that Huang’s comments…

The post Can Bulls Defend the $2 Mark? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is holding its breath as the Federal Reserve is widely expected to announce another rate cut next week. With an 86% probability of a 25-basis-point reduction, the move signals a shift in monetary policy—one that could ripple through traditional and digital markets alike. For XRP price, this decision comes at a critical juncture. The token is consolidating near the $2 mark, showing early signs of compression that could lead to a decisive breakout or breakdown. How the Fed’s Decision Could Influence XRP Price Prediction When the Fed lowers interest rates, liquidity usually flows toward higher-risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Investors see reduced borrowing costs as a green light to move capital away from bonds and into speculative sectors. In the short term, this could boost demand across the crypto market, especially for large-cap coins like XRP that have historically tracked broad market sentiment. However, this policy shift isn’t without risk. If the rate cut sparks fears of inflation, the dollar might weaken temporarily, boosting crypto prices, but an overheated market could later face correction once inflation pressures resurface. In essence, XRP’s near-term rally potential depends not only on the cut itself but on how investors interpret the Fed’s broader tone—whether it signals a short-term stimulus or a sustained dovish stance. Technical Analysis: XRP Price Faces a Tight Squeeze XRP/USD Daily chart- TradingView The XRP price daily chart shows price holding just above the $2.04 zone, hugging the lower Bollinger Band range. The bands have tightened, signaling a phase of volatility contraction. Historically, such setups precede large directional moves. The middle band (SMA 20) around $2.11 acts as immediate resistance, while the upper band near $2.28 defines the ceiling for bullish expansion. The Heikin Ashi candles show mild indecision—smaller bodies and wicks on both sides—hinting at market hesitation. A…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.