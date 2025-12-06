The post For The 16th Straight Season, Yankees Lament Falling Short Of World Series Tittle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks during a baseball news conference, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Ronald Blum) Associated Press From 1998 to 2000 it seemed as if all the Yankees needed to do was snap their fingers, get a big hit, a big out on the mound and win the World Series as evidenced by going 12-1 in World Series games and winning 10 of those games by three runs or less Those days are long gone due to a combination of things, an expanded playoffs making the path to 11 or 13 victories more challenging or a lack of execution in the biggest spots of a season. The theme from the Yankees during the 68 minutes Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman spoke on Thursday as the Blue Jays and Mariners prepared for Game 4 of the ALCS, highlighted the theme defining most of the past 16 seasons about being in the mix or one of the best teams in baseball. Since winning their last World Series title in 2009, the Yankees are 42-47 in 89 postseason games. The only five occurring in the World Series occurred last season against the Los Angeles Dodgers when the Yankees lost Game 1 on a game-ending grand slam by Freddie Freeman and Game 5 at home by flushing a five-run lead. In sixteen different seasons, the Yankees held some kind of postmortem press conference inside a quiet Yankee Stadium and each one touched upon laments about how a postseason or in the case of 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2023 a season went awry. The latest reiterated faith in how the Yankees reach the postseason like the way they spoke last season after their season went to Oct. 30. Unlike last season when the ability to retain Juan Soto…

