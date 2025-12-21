The post Polymarket Wants to Be the House — Critics Say That’s a Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prediction market Polymarket is in the process of hiring an internal market-making team that will trade directly against customers — a shift that could blur the lines between a prediction market and a traditional sportsbook. The company has recently spoken to traders and sports bettors about building the new desk, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The move follows a similar step by rival Kalshi, which has defended its own in-house trading team as a way to improve liquidity and the user experience. In practice, however, hiring external market makers is entirely possible, raising questions about Polymarket’s true motivation. The decision appears focused less on product improvement and more on generating revenue. “They don’t charge fees. They don’t make money. They want to find a way to monetize,” Harry Crane, a statistics professor at Rutgers University, told CoinDesk. Crane said Polymarket plans to offer parlays through an RFQ protocol, with the in-house desk pricing and matching those bets. “These require significant capital to back and also offer a substantial edge for the house if executed correctly,” he said. “I think it’s short-sighted and ultimately a mistake, but time will tell.” A small revenue stream with outsized risks Crane also questioned the financial logic behind the strategy. “Given the huge valuations, it’s not a viable strategy to monetize, if that’s the objective,” he said. “Assuming the trading desk is profitable — which is far from a given — the amount it can profit is a pittance compared to its valuation.” More importantly, Crane warned, the company can’t afford for the desk to be too profitable. “The company should not want an in-house trading team to be too profitable, as that will create significant PR problems and possible legal issues,” he said. “Just look at the class-action against Kalshi…

The post Connecticut targets Kalshi, Robinhood, and Crypto.com for offering illegal sports wagers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Connecticut ordered Robinhood, Crypto.com, and Kalshi to stop unlicensed online sports wagering. The platforms’ activities exposed consumers to risks due to lack of state oversight and protections. Connecticut has taken enforcement action against KalshiEX, Robinhood Derivatives, and Crypto.com, directing the companies to cease offering illegal sports betting products in the state. “Only licensed entities may offer sports wagering in the state of Connecticut,” said DCP Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli in a Wednesday statement. “None of these entities possess a license to offer wagering in our state, and even if they did, their contracts violate numerous other state laws and policies, including offering wagers to individuals under the age of 21.” Officials said the platforms misled consumers, bypassed regulatory oversight, and permitted wagers that could be manipulated by insiders. The companies were told to halt operations for Connecticut residents and ensure all funds can be withdrawn. The crackdown comes as state regulators increase enforcement against unregistered platforms that blur the line between fintech products and sportsbook wagering. Kalshi is facing a lawsuit from users for allegedly operating as an unlicensed sports betting platform across the US and misleading customers about its market-making activities. The complaint accuses Kalshi of disguising sports bets as event contracts, a violation of federal rules distinguishing derivatives from gambling. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/unlicensed-sports-wagering-connecticut-action/

Disclaimer

