Polymarket Wants to Be the House — Critics Say That’s a Problem

Prediction market Polymarket is in the process of hiring an internal market-making team that will trade directly against customers — a shift that could blur the lines between a prediction market and a traditional sportsbook. The company has recently spoken to traders and sports bettors about building the new desk, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The move follows a similar step by rival Kalshi, which has defended its own in-house trading team as a way to improve liquidity and the user experience. In practice, however, hiring external market makers is entirely possible, raising questions about Polymarket's true motivation. The decision appears focused less on product improvement and more on generating revenue. "They don't charge fees. They don't make money. They want to find a way to monetize," Harry Crane, a statistics professor at Rutgers University, told CoinDesk. Crane said Polymarket plans to offer parlays through an RFQ protocol, with the in-house desk pricing and matching those bets. "These require significant capital to back and also offer a substantial edge for the house if executed correctly," he said. "I think it's short-sighted and ultimately a mistake, but time will tell." A small revenue stream with outsized risks Crane also questioned the financial logic behind the strategy. "Given the huge valuations, it's not a viable strategy to monetize, if that's the objective," he said. "Assuming the trading desk is profitable — which is far from a given — the amount it can profit is a pittance compared to its valuation." More importantly, Crane warned, the company can't afford for the desk to be too profitable. "The company should not want an in-house trading team to be too profitable, as that will create significant PR problems and possible legal issues," he said. "Just look at the class-action against Kalshi…