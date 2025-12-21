Bitcoin Exchange Binance Announces Delisting of Numerous Altcoin Trading Pairs from Spot Trading! Here Are the Details

Binance announced that it will remove some spot trading pairs from the platform due to various reasons such as insufficient liquidity and low trading volume, as a result of periodic evaluations carried out to protect users and maintain the quality of the trading market high. Binance Announces Removal of Some Spot Trading Pairs on November 28, 2025 According to the company's latest assessment report, four spot trading pairs will be closed as of 06:00 on November 28, 2025. The trading pairs to be removed are: BMT/FDUSD, GMT/BTC, ME/BTC and TOWNS/FDUSD. Binance stated that the removal of these pairs will not affect the overall availability of the relevant tokens on the platform. Users will still be able to trade these assets with other supported trading pairs on Binance Spot. The exchange also announced that Spot Trading Bot services associated with trading pairs will be terminated on the same date and time. Therefore, users are strongly advised to update or cancel their bots in advance to avoid potential losses. Binance management emphasizes that such regular reviews and removals are critical to ensuring a healthy distribution of liquidity on the platform and improving user experience. The exchange stated that it will continue to continuously monitor market conditions and implement new regulations when deemed necessary. This step is aimed at creating a safer and more efficient trading environment, especially by reducing the risks of low-volume pairs.