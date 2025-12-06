Uniswap Faces Legal Heat From Bancor Over AMM Patent Claims

Bancor was once one of the biggest names in crypto. In 2017 it raised $153 million, one of the largest ICOs of that time, with a promise to change how tokens could be traded. But only a year later, Uniswap launched with a far simpler design and quickly became the main place for token swaps. Now Bancor has taken Uniswap to court, starting a legal fight (patent war) that could decide if this is about protecting ideas or just payback. How It All Started Between Bancor and Uniswap When Bancor launched in 2017, it was called a game-changer. It introduced Smart Tokens with built-in reserves, and its own token, BNT, was placed in the middle of every trade. Prices were set by math formulas, but the process was not simple. People had to wrap tokens, hold BNT, and trust the system to manage risks. The design was complex, and for many users, confusing. In 2018, Uniswap arrived with a much easier system. Instead of Smart Tokens, it used two-token pools. One side was ETH, the other was any ERC-20 token. Prices were set by a very simple constant product rule. Anyone could add tokens, and anyone could swap. No token sale, no extra token exposure, no wrapping. This clean model became popular fast. Developers liked Uniswap because the code was simple and easy to use. Traders liked it because swapping coins felt quick and direct. By 2020, Uniswap had become the main place for token trades on Ethereum. Numbers show how far the two have moved apart. In May 2021, Bancor's total value locked (TVL) was close to $2.26 billion. Today, it has fallen to just $66.7 million. Uniswap's DeFi Growth | Source: DeFiLlama Uniswap, on the other hand, had about $4.66 billion in TVL in 2021. The number has…