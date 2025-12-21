Boom to Qatari Riyal Conversion Table
BOOM to QAR Conversion Table
- 1 BOOM0,04 QAR
- 2 BOOM0,09 QAR
- 3 BOOM0,13 QAR
- 4 BOOM0,17 QAR
- 5 BOOM0,22 QAR
- 6 BOOM0,26 QAR
- 7 BOOM0,30 QAR
- 8 BOOM0,35 QAR
- 9 BOOM0,39 QAR
- 10 BOOM0,43 QAR
- 50 BOOM2,17 QAR
- 100 BOOM4,35 QAR
- 1.000 BOOM43,49 QAR
- 5.000 BOOM217,44 QAR
- 10.000 BOOM434,87 QAR
The table above displays real-time Boom to Qatari Riyal (BOOM to QAR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 BOOM to 10,000 BOOM. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked BOOM amounts using the latest QAR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom BOOM to QAR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
QAR to BOOM Conversion Table
- 1 QAR22,99 BOOM
- 2 QAR45,99 BOOM
- 3 QAR68,98 BOOM
- 4 QAR91,98 BOOM
- 5 QAR114,9 BOOM
- 6 QAR137,9 BOOM
- 7 QAR160,9 BOOM
- 8 QAR183,9 BOOM
- 9 QAR206,9 BOOM
- 10 QAR229,9 BOOM
- 50 QAR1.149 BOOM
- 100 QAR2.299 BOOM
- 1.000 QAR22.995 BOOM
- 5.000 QAR114.975 BOOM
- 10.000 QAR229.951 BOOM
The table above shows real-time Qatari Riyal to Boom (QAR to BOOM) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 QAR to 10,000 QAR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Boom you can get at current rates based on commonly used QAR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Boom (BOOM) is currently trading at ﷼ 0,04 QAR , reflecting a -1,56% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ﷼-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ﷼-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Boom Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-1,56%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The BOOM to QAR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Boom's fluctuations against QAR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Boom price.
BOOM to QAR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 BOOM = 0,04 QAR | 1 QAR = 22,99 BOOM
Today, the exchange rate for 1 BOOM to QAR is 0,04 QAR.
Buying 5 BOOM will cost 0,22 QAR and 10 BOOM is valued at 0,43 QAR.
1 QAR can be traded for 22,99 BOOM.
50 QAR can be converted to 1.149 BOOM, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 BOOM to QAR has changed by 0,00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1,56%, reaching a high of -- QAR and a low of -- QAR.
One month ago, the value of 1 BOOM was -- QAR, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, BOOM has changed by -- QAR, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Boom (BOOM)
Now that you have calculated the price of Boom (BOOM), you can learn more about Boom directly at MEXC. Learn about BOOM past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Boom, trading pairs, and more.
BOOM to QAR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Boom (BOOM) has fluctuated between -- QAR and -- QAR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0,0401531513503781 QAR to a high of 0,049321436022086176 QAR. You can view detailed BOOM to QAR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|﷼ 0.03
|﷼ 0.03
|﷼ 0.03
|﷼ 0.18
|Low
|﷼ 0.03
|﷼ 0.03
|﷼ 0.03
|﷼ 0
|Average
|﷼ 0.03
|﷼ 0.03
|﷼ 0.03
|﷼ 0.03
|Volatility
|+10,88%
|+20,52%
|+68,78%
|+556,50%
|Change
|+2,20%
|-2,58%
|+7,58%
|+53,37%
Boom Price Forecast in QAR for 2026 and 2030
Boom’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential BOOM to QAR forecasts for the coming years:
BOOM Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Boom could reach approximately ﷼0,05 QAR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
BOOM Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, BOOM may rise to around ﷼0,06 QAR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Boom Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
BOOM Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
BOOM/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of BOOM Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Boom is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell BOOM at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore BOOM Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Boom futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Boom
Looking to add Boom to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Boom › or Get started now ›
BOOM and QAR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Boom (BOOM) vs USD: Market Comparison
Boom Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.011934
- 7-Day Change: 0,00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including BOOM, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to QAR, the USD price of BOOM remains the primary market benchmark.
[BOOM Price] [BOOM to USD]
Qatari Riyal (QAR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (QAR/USD): 0,27450114906181
- 7-Day Change: -0,06%
- 30-Day Trend: -0,06%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger QAR means you will pay less to get the same amount of BOOM.
- A weaker QAR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy BOOM securely with QAR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the BOOM to QAR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Boom (BOOM) and Qatari Riyal (QAR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in BOOM, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the BOOM to QAR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and QAR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. QAR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence QAR's strength. When QAR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like BOOM, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Boom, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for BOOM may rise, impacting its conversion to QAR.
Convert BOOM to QAR Instantly
Use our real-time BOOM to QAR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert BOOM to QAR?
Enter the Amount of BOOM
Start by entering how much BOOM you want to convert into QAR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live BOOM to QAR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date BOOM to QAR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about BOOM and QAR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add BOOM to your portfolio? Learn how to buy BOOM with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the BOOM to QAR exchange rate calculated?
The BOOM to QAR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of BOOM (often in USD or USDT), converted to QAR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the BOOM to QAR rate change so frequently?
BOOM to QAR rate changes so frequently because both Boom and Qatari Riyal are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed BOOM to QAR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the BOOM to QAR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the BOOM to QAR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert BOOM to QAR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my BOOM to QAR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of BOOM against QAR over time?
You can understand the BOOM against QAR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the BOOM to QAR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken QAR, impacting the conversion rate even if BOOM stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the BOOM to QAR exchange rate?
Boom halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the BOOM to QAR rate.
Can I compare the BOOM to QAR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the BOOM to QAR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the BOOM to QAR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Boom price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the BOOM to QAR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but QAR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target BOOM to QAR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Boom and the Qatari Riyal?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Boom and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting BOOM to QAR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your QAR into BOOM of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is BOOM to QAR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor BOOM prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, BOOM to QAR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the BOOM to QAR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen QAR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive BOOM to QAR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Boom News and Market Updates
The Crypto Market in Brazil Jumps 43% in 2025
In 2025, Brazil writes a new page in financial history with a 43% explosion of the crypto market. Between historic records, massive adoption, and revolutionary2025/12/22
Brazil’s Gen Z Fuels Crypto Boom
Brazil Gen Z is leading crypto adoption via stablecoins and digital fixed-income products, allocating $325m in 2025- a 56% increase in under-24 adoption. Cryptocurrency2025/12/22
Top 4 Banking Tokens Built for the Stablecoin Boom – Digitap ($TAP) Is Best Crypto to Buy 2026
The post Top 4 Banking Tokens Built for the Stablecoin Boom – Digitap ($TAP) Is Best Crypto to Buy 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto markets2025/12/22
Explore More About Boom
Boom Price
Learn more about Boom (BOOM) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Boom Price Prediction
Explore BOOM forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Boom may be headed.
How to Buy Boom
Want to buy Boom? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
BOOM/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade BOOM/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
BOOM USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on BOOM with leverage. Explore BOOM USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More Boom to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to QAR Conversions
Why Buy Boom with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Boom.
Join millions of users and buy Boom with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.