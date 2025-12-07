Kimora Lee Simmons On Returning To Reality TV And Remaining Fabulous As A Mom And Mogul

Kimora: Back In The Fab Lane Versant Media Kimora Lee Simmons is a certified boss, plain and simple. The model-turned-mogul and undisputed queen of fabulosity has returned to E! Entertainment Television with a new reality series, which premiered on December 2nd, "Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane." This series comes after a decades-long hiatus from reality television as Simmons first appeared on the network with reality show, "Kimora: Life In The Fab Lane," in the early 2000s. Back then, the show chronicled her life and career, including life at home with her children and in her design office, where she worked on her successful clothing lines like Baby Phat and KLS. Now, Simmons is doing more of the same while being a single mom of five, commanding an empire by running multiple businesses, including her iconic Baby Phat brand, which is now 25 years old. Her daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee Simmons, have grown up under the audience's eyes and are now college graduates, models, and entrepreneurs in their own right, proudly following in their mother's footsteps. Between dealing with the whims of her adventure-seeking daughters, cheering her sons at their championship games, and celebrating her own major milestones, Simmons' world is even more fabulous and outrageous than ever before. She says the show, which revolves around her family life, is intentional, as she wanted to showcase her journey as a single mom and successful entrepreneur while stressing the importance of resilience and inspiration. "I think it's important that you can see people on television that you identify with, that you look up to, or you're kind of into what they're doing. And I don't think it needs to be in a train-wreck-y way to make the viewer or someone else feel better. You don't need to be a…