The post Anthropic Explores Potential 2026 IPO Amid Growth and Bun Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anthropic is preparing for a potential initial public offering in 2026, enlisting Wilson Sonsini for preparations and engaging investment banks in preliminary talks. This move signals the AI startup’s growth amid surging demand for its Claude chatbot, with business customers exceeding 300,000 and large accounts growing over sevenfold in a year. Anthropic’s customer base has surged to over 300,000 business users since fewer than 1,000 two years ago, highlighting rapid adoption of AI technologies. Preliminary IPO discussions aim to raise capital efficiently and expand market access as enterprise demand for large language models increases. The company’s annualized revenue run rate could reach $26 billion next year, potentially boosting valuation above $300 billion in a private funding round. Anthropic IPO preparations for 2026 gain momentum with law firm hires and bank talks. Explore how this AI leader’s growth and Bun acquisition position it for public markets. Stay informed on AI finance trends. What is Anthropic Planning for Its IPO in 2026? Anthropic IPO preparations involve enlisting law firm Wilson Sonsini to handle regulatory and listing requirements, alongside initial discussions with leading investment banks. The AI startup, known for its Claude chatbot, aims to go public in 2026 to access public markets more efficiently and fund expansions. This step follows significant business growth, including over 300,000 customers and a sevenfold increase in high-value accounts. How Has Anthropic’s Business Growth Supported Its IPO Ambitions? Anthropic’s trajectory underscores its readiness for an Anthropic IPO. By September, the company reported more than 300,000 business customers, a stark rise from under 1,000 two years prior. Large accounts generating at least $100,000 in annualized revenue have multiplied over seven times in the past year. This expansion reflects booming AI adoption, particularly for large language models in enterprise settings. Sources familiar with the matter indicate these metrics are…

The post Malicious worm compromises crypto domains in supply-chain attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Nov. 24, security firm Aikido detected a second wave of the Shai-Hulud self-replicating npm worm, compromising 492 packages with a combined 132 million monthly downloads. The attack struck major ecosystems, including AsyncAPI, PostHog, Postman, Zapier, and ENS, exploiting the final weeks before npm’s Dec. 9 deadline to revoke legacy authentication tokens. Aikido’s triage queue flagged the intrusion around 3:16 AM UTC, as malicious versions of AsyncAPI’s go-template and 36 related packages began spreading across the registry. The attacker labeled stolen-credential repositories with the description “Sha1-Hulud: The Second Coming,” maintaining theatrical branding from the September campaign. The worm installs the Bun runtime during package setup, then executes malicious code that searches developer environments for exposed secrets using TruffleHog. Compromised API keys, GitHub tokens, and npm credentials are published to randomly named public repositories, and the malware attempts to propagate by pushing new infected versions to up to 100 additional packages, five times the scale of the September attack. Technical evolution and destructive payload The November iteration introduces several modifications from the September attack.The malware now creates repositories with randomly generated names for stolen data rather than using hardcoded names, complicating takedown efforts. Setup code installs Bun via setup_bun.js before executing the primary payload in bun_environment.js, which contains the worm logic and credential-exfiltration routines. The most destructive addition: if the malware cannot authenticate with GitHub or npm using stolen credentials, it wipes all files in the user’s home directory. Aikido’s analysis revealed execution errors that limited the attack’s spread. The bundling code that copies the full worm into new packages sometimes fails to include bun_environment.js, leaving only the Bun installation script without the malicious payload. Despite these failures, the initial compromises hit high-value targets with massive downstream exposure. AsyncAPI packages dominated the first wave, with 36 compromised releases including @asyncapi/cli, @asyncapi/parser,…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.