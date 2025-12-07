The post Vitalik Buterin Calls for Trustless On-Chain Gas Futures Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vitalik Buterin proposes creating a trustless on-chain gas futures market. Aims to provide clearer price signals for Ethereum gas fees. Proposal underlines need for hedging tools against future gas price trends. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin calls for an immediate need for a trustless on-chain gas futures market, per his recent post on X platform, highlighting its potential benefits. This move could provide crucial price signals and hedging tools for Ethereum gas fees, influencing network demand expectations and affecting future transaction fee models. Buterin Proposes New Futures Market to Stabilize Gas Fees Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder of Ethereum, has urged the development of a trustless on-chain gas futures market. This is to address users’ concerns about the unpredictability of future transaction fees. Such a market would function similarly to a prediction market for the BASE FEE, providing clearer expectations for future gas prices. “Such contracts would allow users to hedge against future gas prices and effectively prepay for a specific quantity of gas within defined time intervals.” — Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder, Ethereum This proposal could significantly change how users prepare for transaction fees on Ethereum. By allowing users to hedge against future gas prices, the system would enable effective prepayment for a specific amount of gas over time, which could stabilize user expectations and planning. Buterin’s statement has attracted significant attention within the crypto community. While there have not been official replies from key industry figures, the conversation on various platforms indicates a keen interest in seeing this proposal materialize. Ethereum Faces Price Fluctuation Amid New Market Proposal Did you know? A trustless gas futures market, if established, could mirror traditional financial markets’ ability to predict and hedge against volatile pricing, marking a major shift in Ethereum’s economic mechanisms. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $3,039.73, with a market cap of…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.