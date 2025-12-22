The post Protecting Public Trust, Nurturing Next Generation Of CPAs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jeannette Smith, CPA Firm: Carr, Riggs & Ingram Title: Partner Forbes List: America’s Top 200 CPAs 2025 Jeannette Smith, a Partner with Carr, Riggs & Ingram, is many things: She is the Presiding Chair of the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy. She serves on the board of examiners for the AICPA and as the Southwest Regional Director of the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy. She is a member of the Texas Society of CPAs, where she held the roles of director at large, treasurer and executive board member. But Smith’s ascension to the highest ranks of the CPA profession speaks most strongly to the challenges facing the field—and facing clients in search of great accounting assistance. Smith herself was mentored by, she says, “a kind and gentle CPA who took me under his wing when I needed reassurance the most.” Beyond that, she says her inspiration was her father, who advised her that, “‘Everybody has an angle, just be smart and be true to yourself.’” Smith, in turn, is a strong proponent of mentorship in the CPA field, which she considers vital to stemming the dearth of new talent in its professional pipeline—a shortfall that could soon pose a problem for those in business seeking accounting services. Indeed, the numbers are dire. Bachelor’s and master’s accounting graduates have dropped by 18.2% since the 2015-16 academic year, while first-time CPA exam candidates fell 33% between 2016 and 2021. The shortage is compounded by a wave of retirements, as some 75% of CPAs are at or near retirement age, and the workforce boasts roughly 340,000 fewer accountants than five years ago. As Smith notes: “We continue to be faced with a shortage, a smaller pool of accounting candidates, while trying to avoid head hunting from outsiders. We consider compensation…

