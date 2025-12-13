The post A Programmable On-Chain Layer Turning Social Engagement into Verifiable Economic Activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Following its mission to foster the growth of AI Beings, renowned AI platform CARV aims to introduce a new class of agents: AI-powered digital extensions of individuals, anchored in verifiable identity and private context. As such, CARV has announced the launch of Cashie, a programmable on-chain layer that turns real social engagement into verifiable economic activity. As the ecosystem continues to evolve, Cashie has integrated x402. The launch seeks to bridge the Social and Economic Ledgers that have long operated in silos. While Cashie is evolving into a core protocol for trustless coordination between influence and value, it will no longer serve as just a social payment tool. It is important to note that Cashie 2.0 is not just a platform; it is a programmable tool for other AI agents. CARV is exposing an AI-native HTTP API that fully implements the x402 protocol. Advertisement This means another AI agent (from Virtual, Base, or anywhere else) can now programmatically hire Cashie to run a campaign. Hence, an agent can call the API, receive a 402 Payment Required challenge, and then resubmit its request with its own X-Payment proof to fund and launch the entire operation autonomously. Cashie Integrates x402 Protocol Notably, as part of CARV’s broader modular agentic infrastructure, alongside CARV ID (ERC-7231), Model Context Protocol (MCP), and the Shielded Mind update, Cashie’s integration with x402 protocol transforms social engagement into verifiable, automated, and privacy-preserving on-chain rewards, pushing the boundaries and limits of the creator economy, turning social capital into on-chain value.…

The post CARV Unveils Major Upgrade to Shielded Mind Mainnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CARV releases Shielded Mind mainnet with privacy improvements and updates to Cashie tool. Upgrade aims to enhance data security and autonomous decision-making capabilities. Industry and market reactions remain focused on adoption and regulatory implications. CARV announced a major upgrade to its AI Agentic Chain ‘Shielded Mind’ on November 7th, enhancing privacy and data security with zero-knowledge proof technology. The upgrade introduces significant advancements in privacy for autonomous AI operations, impacting user data security and payment functionalities, with potential implications for the cryptocurrency market’s privacy standards. Shielded Mind Mainnet: Privacy and Payment Innovations CARV’s new Shielded Mind mainnet introduces a modular data layer integrating zero-knowledge proofs for privacy enhancement. The upgrade is anticipated to enable AI Beings to make decisions while protecting user data. Simultaneously, the social chain payment tool Cashie is undergoing its 2.0 update, which includes advanced payment functionalities and multiple technological integrations such as the ERC-8004 architecture. The upgrade and associated tools are expected to have significant implications for user data security within CARV’s ecosystem. By developing a two-layer architecture with automated functionalities, CARV persists in its path toward futuristic Web3 applications, aligning AI autonomy with privacy. Community and market reactions will center on how effectively these technologies are integrated into existing systems and their potential for wider adoption across different platforms. The decision to extend the airdrop eligibility period and increase the allocation ratio could encourage participation, although major industry figures and regulatory bodies remain silent on immediate reactions. Market Reactions and Privacy-Centric Innovations in Focus Did you know? In past comparisons, Ethereum and Worldcoin have also utilized zero-knowledge proofs for privacy; however, CARV’s model showcasing fully autonomous AI Agents is unprecedented in its ambition. As of November 7, 2025, CARV trades at $0.19 with a market cap of $57.01 million, according to CoinMarketCap. Recent…

