A Programmable On-Chain Layer Turning Social Engagement into Verifiable Economic Activity

The post A Programmable On-Chain Layer Turning Social Engagement into Verifiable Economic Activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Following its mission to foster the growth of AI Beings, renowned AI platform CARV aims to introduce a new class of agents: AI-powered digital extensions of individuals, anchored in verifiable identity and private context. As such, CARV has announced the launch of Cashie, a programmable on-chain layer that turns real social engagement into verifiable economic activity. As the ecosystem continues to evolve, Cashie has integrated x402. The launch seeks to bridge the Social and Economic Ledgers that have long operated in silos. While Cashie is evolving into a core protocol for trustless coordination between influence and value, it will no longer serve as just a social payment tool. It is important to note that Cashie 2.0 is not just a platform; it is a programmable tool for other AI agents. CARV is exposing an AI-native HTTP API that fully implements the x402 protocol. Advertisement This means another AI agent (from Virtual, Base, or anywhere else) can now programmatically hire Cashie to run a campaign. Hence, an agent can call the API, receive a 402 Payment Required challenge, and then resubmit its request with its own X-Payment proof to fund and launch the entire operation autonomously. Cashie Integrates x402 Protocol Notably, as part of CARV’s broader modular agentic infrastructure, alongside CARV ID (ERC-7231), Model Context Protocol (MCP), and the Shielded Mind update, Cashie’s integration with x402 protocol transforms social engagement into verifiable, automated, and privacy-preserving on-chain rewards, pushing the boundaries and limits of the creator economy, turning social capital into on-chain value.…