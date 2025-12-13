The post Vitalik Buterin Cashes Out Over 15,000 USDC from Memecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vitalik Buterin liquidates over 275 trillion CatCoin for 15,170 USDC. Market observations reveal minor impact on Ethereum and CatCoin. Buterin consistently opposes unsolicited airdrops and their marketing tactics. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin converted unsolicited memecoins to USDC, realizing 15,170 USDC, with CatCoin’s value slightly impacted, as confirmed through on-chain analysis. Buterin’s consistent liquidation of unsolicited tokens highlights ongoing tensions between prominent blockchain figures and memecoin marketing practices. Community Debates and Potential Regulatory Impacts The sale and resulting transactions catalyzed a 0.3% dip in CatCoin’s market price, a temporary yet notable fluctuation in the meme token sector. Ethereum’s market position remained largely unaffected, maintaining below $4,000 with no significant shifts in its total value locked or staking activities. As Lookonchain, Blockchain Analytics, stated: “vitalik.eth (Vitalik Buterin) sold the memecoins he received for free and cashed out 15,170 USDC.” Debates surge on social media channels regarding Buterin’s repeated sale decisions, and many view these as a protest against exploitative marketing tactics. While regulatory bodies like the SEC or CFTC have not made official statements, the community remains attentive to further implications. Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Analysis Did you know? Vitalik Buterin’s actions spotlight the ethical dilemma of token airdrops, recalling his past liquidation of similar assets, often redirecting earnings to charitable donations. CoinMarketCap data notes Simon’s Cat at $0.00 with a market cap of approximately $38.65 million. The circulating supply stands at over 7.52 trillion tokens. 24-hour trading volume declined by 13.27%, yet the price rose by 3.64% within the same timeframe. Over a quarter, CatCoin witnessed a 33.19% decrease, reflecting volatility in meme token cycles. Simon’s Cat(CAT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 18:32 UTC on November 1, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Root Data Crypto’s latest market updates suggests these events could prompt enhanced regulatory scrutiny in meme…

