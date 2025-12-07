Catizen to Ghanaian Cedi Conversion Table

CATI to GHS Conversion Table

  • 1 CATI
    0.69 GHS
  • 2 CATI
    1.38 GHS
  • 3 CATI
    2.07 GHS
  • 4 CATI
    2.76 GHS
  • 5 CATI
    3.45 GHS
  • 6 CATI
    4.14 GHS
  • 7 CATI
    4.83 GHS
  • 8 CATI
    5.52 GHS
  • 9 CATI
    6.21 GHS
  • 10 CATI
    6.90 GHS
  • 50 CATI
    34.50 GHS
  • 100 CATI
    68.99 GHS
  • 1,000 CATI
    689.95 GHS
  • 5,000 CATI
    3,449.74 GHS
  • 10,000 CATI
    6,899.47 GHS

The table above displays real-time Catizen to Ghanaian Cedi (CATI to GHS) conversions across a range of values, from 1 CATI to 10,000 CATI. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked CATI amounts using the latest GHS market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom CATI to GHS amounts, please use the tool converter above.

GHS to CATI Conversion Table

  • 1 GHS
    1.449 CATI
  • 2 GHS
    2.898 CATI
  • 3 GHS
    4.348 CATI
  • 4 GHS
    5.797 CATI
  • 5 GHS
    7.246 CATI
  • 6 GHS
    8.696 CATI
  • 7 GHS
    10.14 CATI
  • 8 GHS
    11.59 CATI
  • 9 GHS
    13.044 CATI
  • 10 GHS
    14.49 CATI
  • 50 GHS
    72.46 CATI
  • 100 GHS
    144.9 CATI
  • 1,000 GHS
    1,449 CATI
  • 5,000 GHS
    7,246 CATI
  • 10,000 GHS
    14,493 CATI

The table above shows real-time Ghanaian Cedi to Catizen (GHS to CATI) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GHS to 10,000 GHS. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Catizen you can get at current rates based on commonly used GHS amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

Catizen Price and Market Statistics in Ghanaian Cedi

Catizen (CATI) is currently trading at GH¢ 0.69 GHS , reflecting a -0.73% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at GH¢1.90M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of GH¢498.50M GHS. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Catizen Price page.

8.21B GHS

Circulation Supply

1.90M

24-Hour Trading Volume

498.50M GHS

Market Cap

-0.73%

Price Change (1D)

GH¢ 0.0631

24H High

GH¢ 0.06042

24H Low

The CATI to GHS trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Catizen's fluctuations against GHS. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Catizen price.

CATI to GHS Conversion Summary

As of | 1 CATI = 0.69 GHS | 1 GHS = 1.449 CATI

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 CATI to GHS is 0.69 GHS.

  • Buying 5 CATI will cost 3.45 GHS and 10 CATI is valued at 6.90 GHS.

  • 1 GHS can be traded for 1.449 CATI.

  • 50 GHS can be converted to 72.46 CATI, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 CATI to GHS has changed by -7.51% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.73%, reaching a high of 0.717581670865575 GHS and a low of 0.6871043510887169 GHS.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 CATI was 0.7589762395177253 GHS, which represents a -9.09% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, CATI has changed by -0.3119376423429908 GHS, resulting in a -31.12% change in its value.

All About Catizen (CATI)

Now that you have calculated the price of Catizen (CATI), you can learn more about Catizen directly at MEXC. Learn about CATI past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Catizen, trading pairs, and more.

CATI to GHS Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Catizen (CATI) has fluctuated between 0.6871043510887169 GHS and 0.717581670865575 GHS, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.6719794125427389 GHS to a high of 0.7627290438186072 GHS. You can view detailed CATI to GHS price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
HighGH¢ 0.68GH¢ 0.68GH¢ 0.79GH¢ 1.13
LowGH¢ 0.68GH¢ 0.56GH¢ 0.56GH¢ 0.34
AverageGH¢ 0.68GH¢ 0.68GH¢ 0.68GH¢ 0.79
Volatility+4.39%+12.21%+30.47%+82.65%
Change-0.34%-6.94%-8.99%-30.79%

Catizen Price Forecast in GHS for 2026 and 2030

Catizen’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CATI to GHS forecasts for the coming years:

CATI Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, Catizen could reach approximately GH¢0.72 GHS, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

CATI Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, CATI may rise to around GH¢0.88 GHS, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Catizen Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

CATI Trading Pairs Available on MEXC

Spot

More Spot Trading Pairs
CATI/USDT
CATI/USDT
Trade

The table above shows a list of CATI Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Catizen is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CATI at current market prices without using leverage.

Futures

More Futures Trading Pairs
CATIUSDT
CATIUSDTPerpetual
Trade

Explore CATI Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Catizen futures markets for strategic trading.

CATI and GHS in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Catizen (CATI) vs USD: Market Comparison

Catizen Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.06067
  • 7-Day Change: -7.51%
  • 30-Day Trend: -9.09%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from CATI, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including CATI, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to GHS, the USD price of CATI remains the primary market benchmark.
[CATI Price] [CATI to USD]

Ghanaian Cedi (GHS) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (GHS/USD): 0.08791138462101095
  • 7-Day Change: -4.06%
  • 30-Day Trend: -4.06%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since CATI is typically valued in USD, shifts in GHS vs USD affect the CATI to GHS rate.
  • A stronger GHS means you will pay less to get the same amount of CATI.
  • A weaker GHS means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

What Influences the CATI to GHS Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Catizen (CATI) and Ghanaian Cedi (GHS) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CATI, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CATI to GHS rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GHS-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. GHS Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GHS's strength. When GHS weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CATI, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Catizen, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CATI may rise, impacting its conversion to GHS.

Convert CATI to GHS Instantly

Use our real-time CATI to GHS converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert CATI to GHS?

  1. Enter the Amount of CATI

    Start by entering how much CATI you want to convert into GHS using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live CATI to GHS Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date CATI to GHS exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about CATI and GHS.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add CATI to your portfolio? Learn how to buy CATI with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the CATI to GHS exchange rate calculated?

    The CATI to GHS exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CATI (often in USD or USDT), converted to GHS using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the CATI to GHS rate change so frequently?

    CATI to GHS rate changes so frequently because both Catizen and Ghanaian Cedi are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed CATI to GHS rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the CATI to GHS rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the CATI to GHS rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert CATI to GHS or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my CATI to GHS conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of CATI against GHS over time?

    You can understand the CATI against GHS price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the CATI to GHS rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GHS, impacting the conversion rate even if CATI stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the CATI to GHS exchange rate?

    Catizen halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CATI to GHS rate.

  11. Can I compare the CATI to GHS rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the CATI to GHS rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the CATI to GHS rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the Catizen price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the CATI to GHS conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GHS markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target CATI to GHS price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences Catizen and the Ghanaian Cedi?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Catizen and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting CATI to GHS and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GHS into CATI of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is CATI to GHS a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor CATI prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CATI to GHS can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the CATI to GHS rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GHS against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CATI to GHS rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

Catizen News and Market Updates

Explore More About Catizen

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.