Catizen to Cambodian Riel Conversion Table
CATI to KHR Conversion Table
- 1 CATI242.89 KHR
- 2 CATI485.77 KHR
- 3 CATI728.66 KHR
- 4 CATI971.54 KHR
- 5 CATI1,214.43 KHR
- 6 CATI1,457.32 KHR
- 7 CATI1,700.20 KHR
- 8 CATI1,943.09 KHR
- 9 CATI2,185.97 KHR
- 10 CATI2,428.86 KHR
- 50 CATI12,144.30 KHR
- 100 CATI24,288.61 KHR
- 1,000 CATI242,886.10 KHR
- 5,000 CATI1,214,430.48 KHR
- 10,000 CATI2,428,860.96 KHR
The table above displays real-time Catizen to Cambodian Riel (CATI to KHR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 CATI to 10,000 CATI. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked CATI amounts using the latest KHR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom CATI to KHR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
KHR to CATI Conversion Table
- 1 KHR0.004117 CATI
- 2 KHR0.008234 CATI
- 3 KHR0.01235 CATI
- 4 KHR0.01646 CATI
- 5 KHR0.02058 CATI
- 6 KHR0.02470 CATI
- 7 KHR0.02882 CATI
- 8 KHR0.03293 CATI
- 9 KHR0.03705 CATI
- 10 KHR0.04117 CATI
- 50 KHR0.2058 CATI
- 100 KHR0.4117 CATI
- 1,000 KHR4.117 CATI
- 5,000 KHR20.58 CATI
- 10,000 KHR41.17 CATI
The table above shows real-time Cambodian Riel to Catizen (KHR to CATI) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 KHR to 10,000 KHR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Catizen you can get at current rates based on commonly used KHR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Catizen (CATI) is currently trading at ៛ 242.89 KHR , reflecting a -0.71% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ៛668.36M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ៛175.29B KHR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Catizen Price page.
2.89T KHR
Circulation Supply
668.36M
24-Hour Trading Volume
175.29B KHR
Market Cap
-0.71%
Price Change (1D)
៛ 0.0631
24H High
៛ 0.06042
24H Low
The CATI to KHR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Catizen's fluctuations against KHR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Catizen price.
CATI to KHR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CATI = 242.89 KHR | 1 KHR = 0.004117 CATI
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CATI to KHR is 242.89 KHR.
Buying 5 CATI will cost 1,214.43 KHR and 10 CATI is valued at 2,428.86 KHR.
1 KHR can be traded for 0.004117 CATI.
50 KHR can be converted to 0.2058 CATI, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CATI to KHR has changed by -7.60% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.71%, reaching a high of 252.57272030562058 KHR and a low of 241.8453844828145 KHR.
One month ago, the value of 1 CATI was 267.42287549316177 KHR, which represents a -9.18% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CATI has changed by -110.03524692870855 KHR, resulting in a -31.18% change in its value.
All About Catizen (CATI)
Now that you have calculated the price of Catizen (CATI), you can learn more about Catizen directly at MEXC. Learn about CATI past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Catizen, trading pairs, and more.
CATI to KHR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Catizen (CATI) has fluctuated between 241.8453844828145 KHR and 252.57272030562058 KHR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 236.52174394388462 KHR to a high of 268.4635871774639 KHR. You can view detailed CATI to KHR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|៛ 240.16
|៛ 240.16
|៛ 280.19
|៛ 400.27
|Low
|៛ 240.16
|៛ 200.13
|៛ 200.13
|៛ 120.08
|Average
|៛ 240.16
|៛ 240.16
|៛ 240.16
|៛ 280.19
|Volatility
|+4.39%
|+12.21%
|+30.47%
|+82.65%
|Change
|-0.54%
|-7.13%
|-9.17%
|-30.92%
Catizen Price Forecast in KHR for 2026 and 2030
Catizen’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CATI to KHR forecasts for the coming years:
CATI Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Catizen could reach approximately ៛255.03 KHR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
CATI Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CATI may rise to around ៛309.99 KHR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Catizen Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
CATI Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
CATI/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of CATI Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Catizen is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CATI at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
CATIUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore CATI Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Catizen futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Catizen
Looking to add Catizen to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Catizen › or Get started now ›
CATI and KHR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Catizen (CATI) vs USD: Market Comparison
Catizen Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.06068
- 7-Day Change: -7.60%
- 30-Day Trend: -9.18%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CATI, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to KHR, the USD price of CATI remains the primary market benchmark.
[CATI Price] [CATI to USD]
Cambodian Riel (KHR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (KHR/USD): 0.00024976410036728515
- 7-Day Change: +0.48%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.48%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger KHR means you will pay less to get the same amount of CATI.
- A weaker KHR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy CATI securely with KHR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the CATI to KHR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Catizen (CATI) and Cambodian Riel (KHR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CATI, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CATI to KHR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and KHR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. KHR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence KHR's strength. When KHR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CATI, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Catizen, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CATI may rise, impacting its conversion to KHR.
Convert CATI to KHR Instantly
Use our real-time CATI to KHR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert CATI to KHR?
Enter the Amount of CATI
Start by entering how much CATI you want to convert into KHR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live CATI to KHR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date CATI to KHR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about CATI and KHR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add CATI to your portfolio? Learn how to buy CATI with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CATI to KHR exchange rate calculated?
The CATI to KHR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CATI (often in USD or USDT), converted to KHR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CATI to KHR rate change so frequently?
CATI to KHR rate changes so frequently because both Catizen and Cambodian Riel are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CATI to KHR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the CATI to KHR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the CATI to KHR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert CATI to KHR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my CATI to KHR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of CATI against KHR over time?
You can understand the CATI against KHR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the CATI to KHR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken KHR, impacting the conversion rate even if CATI stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CATI to KHR exchange rate?
Catizen halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CATI to KHR rate.
Can I compare the CATI to KHR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the CATI to KHR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CATI to KHR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Catizen price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the CATI to KHR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but KHR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target CATI to KHR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Catizen and the Cambodian Riel?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Catizen and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting CATI to KHR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your KHR into CATI of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is CATI to KHR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor CATI prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CATI to KHR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the CATI to KHR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen KHR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CATI to KHR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Catizen News and Market Updates
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.