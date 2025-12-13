The post A demand-driven solution to crypto volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Canxium positions itself as an alternative to Bitcoin and stablecoins by introducing demand-driven supply and predictable mining costs aimed at making crypto usable as electronic cash. Summary The Canxium project adjusts coin supply based on transaction demand to limit volatility. Its mining model sets costs in advance, offering more predictable economics. Canxium’s design aims to support everyday use rather than speculation. In crypto, two problems dominate: volatility and centralization. Launched in 2023, Canxium (CAU) has grown into a project with a market cap around $400k to $430k and a current price range near $0.32 to $0.34, according to CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap. The Canxium system is designed to promote more predictable and decentralized mining costs, aiming to improve usability as cash, though past performance and technical mechanisms do not guarantee future results or full price stability. This article explains why Bitcoin and stablecoins fail as cash, how Canxium aims to address some of the challenges observed in traditional PoW and stablecoin models through its demand-driven supply and Retained Proof of Work (RdPoW), and what this means for miners, users, and the future of electronic money. Volatility and centralization Bitcoin, the progenitor of crypto, promised peer-to-peer electronic cash but devolved into a speculative asset. Its rigid 21 million supply cap ignores real demand, leading to wild price swings driven by hype rather than utility. Booms draw in miners, spiking difficulty and energy bills, while busts trigger mass exits and erode security. Transaction fees explode during congestion and far from Satoshi’s ideal. Stablecoins such as USDC and USDT provide stability by pegging to fiat currencies and are managed by centralized entities, which some criticize for resulting in counterparty risk and less decentralization,…

