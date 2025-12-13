Concordium to Guyanese Dollar Conversion Table
CCD to GYD Conversion Table
- 1 CCD2.83 GYD
- 2 CCD5.66 GYD
- 3 CCD8.49 GYD
- 4 CCD11.33 GYD
- 5 CCD14.16 GYD
- 6 CCD16.99 GYD
- 7 CCD19.82 GYD
- 8 CCD22.65 GYD
- 9 CCD25.48 GYD
- 10 CCD28.31 GYD
- 50 CCD141.57 GYD
- 100 CCD283.14 GYD
- 1,000 CCD2,831.36 GYD
- 5,000 CCD14,156.81 GYD
- 10,000 CCD28,313.61 GYD
The table above displays real-time Concordium to Guyanese Dollar (CCD to GYD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 CCD to 10,000 CCD. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked CCD amounts using the latest GYD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom CCD to GYD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GYD to CCD Conversion Table
- 1 GYD0.3531 CCD
- 2 GYD0.7063 CCD
- 3 GYD1.0595 CCD
- 4 GYD1.412 CCD
- 5 GYD1.765 CCD
- 6 GYD2.119 CCD
- 7 GYD2.472 CCD
- 8 GYD2.825 CCD
- 9 GYD3.178 CCD
- 10 GYD3.531 CCD
- 50 GYD17.65 CCD
- 100 GYD35.31 CCD
- 1,000 GYD353.1 CCD
- 5,000 GYD1,765 CCD
- 10,000 GYD3,531 CCD
The table above shows real-time Guyanese Dollar to Concordium (GYD to CCD) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GYD to 10,000 GYD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Concordium you can get at current rates based on commonly used GYD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Concordium (CCD) is currently trading at GY$ 2.83 GYD , reflecting a 2.20% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at GY$31.64M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of GY$33.27B GYD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Concordium Price page.
2.46T GYD
Circulation Supply
31.64M
24-Hour Trading Volume
33.27B GYD
Market Cap
2.20%
Price Change (1D)
GY$ 0.015
24H High
GY$ 0.013
24H Low
The CCD to GYD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Concordium's fluctuations against GYD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Concordium price.
CCD to GYD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CCD = 2.83 GYD | 1 GYD = 0.3531 CCD
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CCD to GYD is 2.83 GYD.
Buying 5 CCD will cost 14.16 GYD and 10 CCD is valued at 28.31 GYD.
1 GYD can be traded for 0.3531 CCD.
50 GYD can be converted to 17.65 CCD, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CCD to GYD has changed by +2.09% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 2.20%, reaching a high of 3.1327300454931755 GYD and a low of 2.7150327060940853 GYD.
One month ago, the value of 1 CCD was 5.810587688380742 GYD, which represents a -51.29% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CCD has changed by 1.0954112725741136 GYD, resulting in a +63.15% change in its value.
All About Concordium (CCD)
Now that you have calculated the price of Concordium (CCD), you can learn more about Concordium directly at MEXC. Learn about CCD past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Concordium, trading pairs, and more.
CCD to GYD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Concordium (CCD) has fluctuated between 2.7150327060940853 GYD and 3.1327300454931755 GYD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 2.6461126450932357 GYD to a high of 3.276209081576763 GYD. You can view detailed CCD to GYD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|GY$ 2.08
|GY$ 2.08
|GY$ 4.17
|GY$ 6.26
|Low
|GY$ 2.08
|GY$ 2.08
|GY$ 2.08
|GY$ 0
|Average
|GY$ 2.08
|GY$ 2.08
|GY$ 2.08
|GY$ 2.08
|Volatility
|+14.99%
|+22.81%
|+62.04%
|+485.77%
|Change
|+1.59%
|+2.48%
|-51.26%
|+116.22%
Concordium Price Forecast in GYD for 2026 and 2030
Concordium’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CCD to GYD forecasts for the coming years:
CCD Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Concordium could reach approximately GY$2.97 GYD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
CCD Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CCD may rise to around GY$3.61 GYD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Concordium Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
CCD and GYD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Concordium (CCD) vs USD: Market Comparison
Concordium Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.013557
- 7-Day Change: +2.09%
- 30-Day Trend: -51.29%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CCD, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GYD, the USD price of CCD remains the primary market benchmark.
[CCD Price] [CCD to USD]
Guyanese Dollar (GYD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GYD/USD): 0.004787437832067759
- 7-Day Change: +0.09%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.09%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GYD means you will pay less to get the same amount of CCD.
- A weaker GYD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy CCD securely with GYD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the CCD to GYD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Concordium (CCD) and Guyanese Dollar (GYD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CCD, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CCD to GYD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GYD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GYD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GYD's strength. When GYD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CCD, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Concordium, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CCD may rise, impacting its conversion to GYD.
Convert CCD to GYD Instantly
Use our real-time CCD to GYD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert CCD to GYD?
Enter the Amount of CCD
Start by entering how much CCD you want to convert into GYD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live CCD to GYD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date CCD to GYD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about CCD and GYD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add CCD to your portfolio? Learn how to buy CCD with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CCD to GYD exchange rate calculated?
The CCD to GYD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CCD (often in USD or USDT), converted to GYD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CCD to GYD rate change so frequently?
CCD to GYD rate changes so frequently because both Concordium and Guyanese Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CCD to GYD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the CCD to GYD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the CCD to GYD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert CCD to GYD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my CCD to GYD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of CCD against GYD over time?
You can understand the CCD against GYD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the CCD to GYD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GYD, impacting the conversion rate even if CCD stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CCD to GYD exchange rate?
Concordium halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CCD to GYD rate.
Can I compare the CCD to GYD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the CCD to GYD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CCD to GYD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Concordium price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the CCD to GYD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GYD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target CCD to GYD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Concordium and the Guyanese Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Concordium and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting CCD to GYD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GYD into CCD of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is CCD to GYD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor CCD prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CCD to GYD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the CCD to GYD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GYD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CCD to GYD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Concordium News and Market Updates
A Nasdaq-Listed Digital Asset Investment Firm Dives Into Altcoins
The post A Nasdaq-Listed Digital Asset Investment Firm Dives Into Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 24, 2025 at 15:04 // News This move is particularly notable as it marks Hilbert’s first core token investment beyond the two largest cryptocurrencies, signaling a growing institutional appetite for specialized blockchain networks, as Coinidol.com reports. In a strategic shift away from solely investing in Bitcoin and Ethereum, Hilbert Group, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset investment firm, has made a long-term investment in the CCD – a native token of Concordium, a blockchain purpose-built for institutional payments. According to the report by Morningstar, Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, commented: “Concordium stands out with its built-in ID layer and focus on regulated, enterprise-grade solutions. With Concordium’s technical expertise and strong management, we believe CCD is well-positioned to become the primary infrastructure layer for a new era of institutional- and consumer payments.” Concordium, known for its on-chain identity layer, is designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements. This feature allows it to bridge the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) by providing a compliant and secure environment for institutional-grade payments. The investment validates Concordium’s vision and could pave the way for other major firms to explore similarly compliant blockchain solutions. It also highlights a broader trend in the market: as regulatory clarity emerges, institutions are becoming more comfortable exploring high-potential altcoins that offer specific real-world utility, moving beyond the simple buy-and-hold strategy for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Source: https://coinidol.com/nasdaq-listed-dives-into-altcoins/2025/09/25
Concordium (CCD) Jumps Over 100% as Hilbert Group Makes First Token Purchase
Concordium’s native token, CCD, jumped over 100% after Hilbert Group made its first token investment beyond bitcoin and Ethereum. The NASDAQ-listed firm (HILB B) pushed the token to a high of $0.022 on Thursday morning. However, the price later retraced to around $0.013, reflecting a rapid market correction. This movement shows how institutional participation influences emerging crypto projects. CCD Breaks Months of Consolidation Before Hilbert’s announcement, CCD had traded in a tight range from early July to late September. TradingView data shows that price movement was minimal, reflecting low volatility and limited momentum during this consolidation period. After months of stagnation, Hilbert Group’s purchase broke this trend, triggering a sudden price surge. The firm also revealed plans to increase CCD holdings over the next six months, signaling confidence in Concordium’s long-term prospects. Source: TradingView CCD Joins Bitcoin and Ethereum in Hilbert’s Portfolio Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, said that few crypto projects meet the company’s standards for long-term institutional reliability. She highlighted Concordium’s integrated identity layer and focus on enterprise-ready solutions as key differentiators. To support this approach, Hilbert Group, founded in 2018, combines finance, fintech, and programming expertise to guide digital asset strategies. Its teams analyze on-chain data and develop infrastructure while following strict risk management practices. The firm recently increased its bitcoin holdings to 430 BTC through a purchase from Deus X Capital. CCD now joins bitcoin and Ethereum in Hilbert’s portfolio, signaling trust in tokens with long-term institutional potential. 🌐 The next signal of institutional adoption is here. NASDAQ-listed @HilbertCapital has just made its first token purchase beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Here’s why this matters👇 pic.twitter.com/9XRKhfBkNn — Concordium (@ConcordiumNet) September 24, 2025 Why Concordium for Enterprises? Concordium supports large-scale, regulation-ready payments through a protocol-level identity system. Its Protocol-Level Tokens (PLTs) include geofencing and allow/deny lists to enable compliance-focused applications. Furthermore, the network verifies wallets using government-issued IDs, which it never stores on-chain to ensure privacy and regulatory compliance. Zero-Knowledge Proofs allow users to confirm attributes like age or jurisdiction without revealing full personal information. Moreover, the protocol issues tokens directly, rather than using smart contracts, improving custody security. This structure enables advanced use cases, including escrow, trade finance, and collateral management. In addition to security, Concordium delivers fast and predictable transactions. The blockchain can handle up to 2,000 transactions per second, with block finality achieved in two to four seconds. Fiat-pegged transaction fees shield enterprises from market volatility. Concordium Gains Institutional Attention Hilbert Group’s investment reflects growing institutional interest in blockchain projects prioritizing compliance and security. CCD’s price spike shows how market participants respond quickly to strategic institutional moves. Notably, this institutional interest is supported by Concordium’s design, which combines identity verification with protocol-level token issuance. This approach creates a foundation for regulated digital payments, ensuring privacy, performance, and accountability. Concordium’s blockchain bridges traditional finance and decentralized systems while maintaining regulatory alignment. Its infrastructure offers predictable performance and security, making it suitable for large-scale, compliant digital transactions. With Hilbert’s backing, CCD has attracted renewed market attention and highlighted the role of institutional participation in driving token value. Concordium’s protocol-level approach positions it as a key player in the evolving crypto payment ecosystem. The post Concordium (CCD) Jumps Over 100% as Hilbert Group Makes First Token Purchase appeared first on Cointab.2025/09/25
Hilbert Group Expands Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum with Strategic Investment in Concordium’s CCD Token
The post Hilbert Group Expands Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum with Strategic Investment in Concordium’s CCD Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hilbert Group, a NASDAQ-listed (Ticker: HILB B) global digital asset investment firm, today announced a strategic long-term investment in CCD – the native token of Concordium. Learn more about Concordium’s native token. With a meaningful upfront allocation to CCD, this marks Hilbert Group’s first token investment beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. In line with its conviction in Concordium’s long-term potential, Hilbert has also committed to significantly increasing its CCD holdings over the next six months. This is a signal of confidence in Concordium’s blockchain infrastructure and relevance for powering the next generation of regulation-ready payment solutions. “We have spent years rigorously analyzing hundreds of crypto projects, but very few meet our standards for long-term institutional viability,” said Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group. “Concordium stands out with its built-in ID layer and focus on regulated, enterprise-grade solutions. With Concordium’s technical expertise and strong management, we believe Concordium is well-positioned to become the primary infrastructure layer for a new era of institutional- and consumer payments.” Guiding Capital Through the Digital Asset Era Founded in 2018, Hilbert Group has emerged as a force in digital asset markets.The Europe-based firm blends expertise in traditional finance, fintech and programming, offering quantitative investment, data analytics, and blockchain-focused strategy development. Hilbert’s teams incubate innovative assets, and build infrastructure around on-chain insights, while maintaining rigorous risk management. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, the company is rapidly scaling, underscoring its role as a pioneer in bridging traditional capital with digital innovation. A Growing Appetite for Blockchains and Crypto Hilbert Group recently expanded its exposure to Bitcoin by purchasing BTC from Deus X Capital, bringing its total holdings to 430 BTC as of mid-2025 – a clear indicator of confidence in BTC’s long-term role as an asset of value. Alongside existing positions in both BTC and ETH, Hilbert…2025/10/08
