Concordium (CCD) Jumps Over 100% as Hilbert Group Makes First Token Purchase

Concordium's native token, CCD, jumped over 100% after Hilbert Group made its first token investment beyond bitcoin and Ethereum. The NASDAQ-listed firm (HILB B) pushed the token to a high of $0.022 on Thursday morning. However, the price later retraced to around $0.013, reflecting a rapid market correction. This movement shows how institutional participation influences emerging crypto projects. CCD Breaks Months of Consolidation Before Hilbert's announcement, CCD had traded in a tight range from early July to late September. TradingView data shows that price movement was minimal, reflecting low volatility and limited momentum during this consolidation period. After months of stagnation, Hilbert Group's purchase broke this trend, triggering a sudden price surge. The firm also revealed plans to increase CCD holdings over the next six months, signaling confidence in Concordium's long-term prospects. Source: TradingView CCD Joins Bitcoin and Ethereum in Hilbert's Portfolio Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, said that few crypto projects meet the company's standards for long-term institutional reliability. She highlighted Concordium's integrated identity layer and focus on enterprise-ready solutions as key differentiators. To support this approach, Hilbert Group, founded in 2018, combines finance, fintech, and programming expertise to guide digital asset strategies. Its teams analyze on-chain data and develop infrastructure while following strict risk management practices. The firm recently increased its bitcoin holdings to 430 BTC through a purchase from Deus X Capital. CCD now joins bitcoin and Ethereum in Hilbert's portfolio, signaling trust in tokens with long-term institutional potential. 🌐 The next signal of institutional adoption is here. NASDAQ-listed @HilbertCapital has just made its first token purchase beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Here's why this matters👇 pic.twitter.com/9XRKhfBkNn — Concordium (@ConcordiumNet) September 24, 2025 Why Concordium for Enterprises? Concordium supports large-scale, regulation-ready payments through a protocol-level identity system. Its Protocol-Level Tokens (PLTs) include geofencing and allow/deny lists to enable compliance-focused applications. Furthermore, the network verifies wallets using government-issued IDs, which it never stores on-chain to ensure privacy and regulatory compliance. Zero-Knowledge Proofs allow users to confirm attributes like age or jurisdiction without revealing full personal information. Moreover, the protocol issues tokens directly, rather than using smart contracts, improving custody security. This structure enables advanced use cases, including escrow, trade finance, and collateral management. In addition to security, Concordium delivers fast and predictable transactions. The blockchain can handle up to 2,000 transactions per second, with block finality achieved in two to four seconds. Fiat-pegged transaction fees shield enterprises from market volatility. Concordium Gains Institutional Attention Hilbert Group's investment reflects growing institutional interest in blockchain projects prioritizing compliance and security. CCD's price spike shows how market participants respond quickly to strategic institutional moves. Notably, this institutional interest is supported by Concordium's design, which combines identity verification with protocol-level token issuance. This approach creates a foundation for regulated digital payments, ensuring privacy, performance, and accountability. Concordium's blockchain bridges traditional finance and decentralized systems while maintaining regulatory alignment. Its infrastructure offers predictable performance and security, making it suitable for large-scale, compliant digital transactions. With Hilbert's backing, CCD has attracted renewed market attention and highlighted the role of institutional participation in driving token value. Concordium's protocol-level approach positions it as a key player in the evolving crypto payment ecosystem.