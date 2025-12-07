Weekly Preview | The Federal Reserve FOMC announces its interest rate decision; the Stable blockchain mainnet will officially launch on December 8th.

Breaking News Preview: The stablecoin blockchain Stable will launch its mainnet at 21:00 Beijing time on December 8th. At 3:00 AM Beijing time on December 10, the Federal Reserve FOMC released its interest rate decision and summary of economic projections. HashKey Holdings is expected to begin accepting subscription orders from investors for its Hong Kong initial public offering as early as next week; Rainbow will announce the specific timing of TGE early next week; Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at midnight Beijing time on December 12, representing 0.83% of the circulating supply, with a value of approximately $19.3 million. December 8 France's second-largest banking group, BPCE, will support customers in buying and selling cryptocurrencies starting December 8th. BPCE, France's second-largest banking group, will begin allowing customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on its banking app on December 8, 2025. The service will launch initially across four entities within the group (out of a total of 29), belonging to the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Épargne networks. The service will gradually expand throughout France, reaching BPCE's approximately 35 million retail customers. Currently supported assets include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and USDC. Project Updates: The Stable mainnet will launch on December 8th at 21:00. Stablecoin blockchain has announced that its mainnet will officially launch at 21:00 Beijing time on December 8th. Jupiter: The HumidiFi (WET) token public sale will resume at 23:00 on December 8th. Jupiter announced on its X platform that the WET public sale phase will restart on December 8th at 11 PM (UTC+8). The public sale phase scheduled for December 4th at 10 AM (Eastern Time) has been cancelled, and all addresses that participated in that phase will receive a refund in USDC. New WET tokens will be deployed, and old WET tokens will become invalid. Users who successfully participated in the Wetlist and Jup Stakers phases will retain their allocated shares and can claim them on TGE day through the DTF claim page. Previously, it was reported that HumidiFi would restart its public sale and airdrop new tokens next Monday, distributing them proportionally to Wetlist and JUP staking users. Blockchain analytics platform Bubblemaps published an article on its X platform stating that it has identified the WET token snipeer, "Ramarxyz," who used over 1000 wallets to purchase 70% of the HumidiFi presale tokens and subsequently demanded refunds. December 9 Macroeconomics: At midnight Beijing time on December 9th, the US released the New York Fed's 1-year inflation forecast for November; Exchange: Binance will support the Polygon (POL) network upgrade and hard fork, and will suspend deposits and withdrawals on December 9th. According to a Binance announcement, in order to support the Polygon (POL) network upgrade and hard fork, the platform will suspend the deposit and withdrawal services of POL network tokens starting at 17:00 (UTC+8) on December 9, 2025. The upgrade is expected to take place at block height 80,084,800 (approximately 18:00 UTC+8). Project Updates: Twenty One Capital will list on the NYSE on December 9. Jack Mallers, CEO of Bitcoin finance company Twenty One Capital, stated on the X platform that Twenty One expects to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 9th, under the ticker symbol XXI. As part of the transaction completion process, over 43,500 bitcoins will be transferred from escrow accounts to its own custody accounts. Proof of reserves will be updated accordingly. Previously, it was reported that Twenty One would seek to trade under the ticker symbol "XXI" after the business merger was completed. Linea: The airdrop claim window closes on December 9th, and all airdrop tokens are fully unlocked. The Layer 2 project Linea opened its airdrop application window in September this year and ended on December 9. 85% of the total supply of LINEA was allocated to the ecosystem, with 10% allocated to early users and developers, 75% going to the ecosystem fund, and no allocation to the team or VCs. All airdropped tokens were fully unlocked. Token unlocking: BounceBit (BB) will unlock approximately 29.93 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on December 9th, representing 3.42% of the circulating supply, with a value of approximately $2.7 million. December 10 Macroeconomics: At 3:00 AM Beijing time on December 10th, the Federal Reserve's FOMC released its interest rate decision and summary of economic projections; at 3:30 AM, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell held a press conference on monetary policy. Exchange: Binance Futures will delist several USDT-margined perpetual contracts, including SKATEUSDT and REIUSDT, on December 10th. Binance Futures will automatically liquidate the SKATEUSDT, REIUSDT, FISUSDT and VOXELUSDT U-margined perpetual contracts at 17:00 (UTC+8) on December 10, 2025, and will delist the above perpetual contract trading pairs after the liquidation is completed. Token unlocking: Linea (LINEA) will unlock approximately 1.38 billion tokens at 7 PM Beijing time on December 10th, representing 6.67% of the circulating supply, worth approximately $11.1 million. December 11 Exchange: Binance will delist several FDUSD leveraged trading pairs on December 11. Starting at 14:00 (UTC+8) on December 11, 2025, the platform will remove several cross-margin and isolated margin trading pairs, including PENGU/FDUSD, NOT/FDUSD, FLOKI/FDUSD, and INJ/FDUSD. Isolated margin lending for these pairs will be suspended on December 8, and forced liquidation and liquidation will be triggered on December 11. Binance advises users to close their positions and transfer their assets out of the market in a timely manner to avoid potential losses. Project Updates: Do Kwon faces up to 25 years in prison; sentencing is expected to be announced on December 11. Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon pleaded guilty in New York to conspiracy to commit fraud and wire fraud related to the crash of TerraUSD and Luna, which resulted in approximately $40 billion in losses for investors. Prosecutors allege he concealed the manipulation of TerraUSD prices by high-frequency trading firms, misleading investors. Kwon agreed to pay an $80 million fine and was banned from participating in cryptocurrency trading. Sentencing is scheduled for December 11, with a maximum sentence of 25 years. Prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of no more than 12 years after his guilty plea. December 12 Macroeconomics: At 9:00 PM Beijing time on December 12, Paulson, a 2026 FOMC voting member and president of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, will speak on the economic outlook; at 9:30 PM, Hamak, a 2026 FOMC voting member and president of the Cleveland Federal Reserve, will speak. Project Updates: CNBC: xAI raises $15 billion in Series E funding round, which will close on December 12. According to CNBC, citing sources, xAI has raised $15 billion in its Series E funding round. The round will close on December 12th. Token unlocking: Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at midnight Beijing time on December 12, representing 0.83% of the circulating supply, with a value of approximately $19.3 million. December 13 Token unlocking: Cheelee (CHEEL) will unlock approximately 20.81 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on December 13th, representing 2.86% of the circulating supply, with a value of approximately $10.8 million. December 14 None available Specific time to be determined Exchange: Bloomberg: HashKey will begin accepting subscription orders from investors next week for its Hong Kong IPO, aiming to raise at least $200 million. Cryptocurrency trading operator HashKey Holdings Ltd. is expected to begin accepting subscription orders from investors as early as next week for its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO). HashKey aims to raise at least $200 million in the IPO and plans to list as early as this month, though details such as the IPO size and timing are still subject to change. HashKey did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Project Updates: The Rainbow Foundation will hold a 20% stake in the project, and the specific timing for TGE will be announced early next week. The Rainbow Foundation announced that it will hold a 20% stake in the project during the Token Generation Event (TGE). This stake will be held by the Foundation on behalf of all $RNBW token holders, ensuring that token holders can share in the project's future growth. To this end, Rainbow has created a dedicated Class F stake for the Foundation. The $RNBW token will be deeply integrated into the Rainbow ecosystem, becoming the core of the platform's rewards and equity system. Users will generate income through Rainbow's features (such as trading and prediction markets), with a portion of the revenue used to buy back $RNBW tokens and distribute them to token holders in real time. This reward mechanism is based on real economic activity, not simply token release. If the Rainbow project is acquired in the future, the foundation will be dissolved, and 20% of its equity proceeds will be distributed to $RNBW token holders. Currently, Rainbow plans to announce the specific timeline for TGE early next week and prioritize completing the relevant procedures for the foundation's equity distribution. The prediction market DeFi layer Gondor will launch its beta version next week. Gondor, a prediction market DeFi layer, announced the completion of a $2.5 million funding round. It will launch a beta version next week, which will support lending using Polymarket holdings as collateral and trading with 2x leverage. Later, it will expand the leverage to 4-5x through cross-margining. Doodles has announced that it will release 25,000 Doopie Cubes on Solana next week. Doodles has announced that it will release 25,000 Doopie Cubes on Solana next week, which community OGs and Dooplicators holders can claim for free.