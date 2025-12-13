CHR to Kazakhstani Tenge Conversion Table
- 1 CHR25.32 KZT
- 2 CHR50.64 KZT
- 3 CHR75.95 KZT
- 4 CHR101.27 KZT
- 5 CHR126.59 KZT
- 6 CHR151.91 KZT
- 7 CHR177.23 KZT
- 8 CHR202.55 KZT
- 9 CHR227.86 KZT
- 10 CHR253.18 KZT
- 50 CHR1,265.92 KZT
- 100 CHR2,531.83 KZT
- 1,000 CHR25,318.33 KZT
- 5,000 CHR126,591.66 KZT
- 10,000 CHR253,183.32 KZT
The table above displays real-time CHR to Kazakhstani Tenge (CHR to KZT) conversions across a range of values, from 1 CHR to 10,000 CHR. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked CHR amounts using the latest KZT market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom CHR to KZT amounts, please use the tool converter above.
KZT to CHR Conversion Table
- 1 KZT0.03949 CHR
- 2 KZT0.07899 CHR
- 3 KZT0.1184 CHR
- 4 KZT0.1579 CHR
- 5 KZT0.1974 CHR
- 6 KZT0.2369 CHR
- 7 KZT0.2764 CHR
- 8 KZT0.3159 CHR
- 9 KZT0.3554 CHR
- 10 KZT0.3949 CHR
- 50 KZT1.974 CHR
- 100 KZT3.949 CHR
- 1,000 KZT39.49 CHR
- 5,000 KZT197.4 CHR
- 10,000 KZT394.9 CHR
The table above shows real-time Kazakhstani Tenge to CHR (KZT to CHR) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 KZT to 10,000 KZT. It serves as a quick reference to see how much CHR you can get at current rates based on commonly used KZT amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
CHR (CHR) is currently trading at ₸ 25.32 KZT , reflecting a -0.97% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₸58.25M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₸21.52B KZT. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated CHR Price page.
442.48B KZT
Circulation Supply
58.25M
24-Hour Trading Volume
21.52B KZT
Market Cap
-0.97%
Price Change (1D)
₸ 0.05102
24H High
₸ 0.04833
24H Low
The CHR to KZT trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track CHR's fluctuations against KZT. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current CHR price.
CHR to KZT Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CHR = 25.32 KZT | 1 KZT = 0.03949 CHR
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CHR to KZT is 25.32 KZT.
Buying 5 CHR will cost 126.59 KZT and 10 CHR is valued at 253.18 KZT.
1 KZT can be traded for 0.03949 CHR.
50 KZT can be converted to 1.974 CHR, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CHR to KZT has changed by -8.42% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.97%, reaching a high of 26.562642813757936 KZT and a low of 25.16214283004549 KZT.
One month ago, the value of 1 CHR was 33.89314086976954 KZT, which represents a -25.30% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CHR has changed by -24.271862171254313 KZT, resulting in a -48.95% change in its value.
All About CHR (CHR)
Now that you have calculated the price of CHR (CHR), you can learn more about CHR directly at MEXC. Learn about CHR past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy CHR, trading pairs, and more.
CHR to KZT Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, CHR (CHR) has fluctuated between 25.16214283004549 KZT and 26.562642813757936 KZT, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 25.16214283004549 KZT to a high of 29.592720845433185 KZT. You can view detailed CHR to KZT price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₸ 26.03
|₸ 26.03
|₸ 31.23
|₸ 52.06
|Low
|₸ 20.82
|₸ 20.82
|₸ 20.82
|₸ 15.61
|Average
|₸ 26.03
|₸ 26.03
|₸ 26.03
|₸ 36.44
|Volatility
|+5.32%
|+16.03%
|+28.06%
|+76.38%
|Change
|-3.81%
|-8.32%
|-25.22%
|-48.89%
CHR Price Forecast in KZT for 2026 and 2030
CHR’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CHR to KZT forecasts for the coming years:
CHR Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, CHR could reach approximately ₸26.58 KZT, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
CHR Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CHR may rise to around ₸32.31 KZT, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our CHR Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
CHR and KZT in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
CHR (CHR) vs USD: Market Comparison
CHR Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.04863
- 7-Day Change: -8.42%
- 30-Day Trend: -25.30%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CHR, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to KZT, the USD price of CHR remains the primary market benchmark.
Kazakhstani Tenge (KZT) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (KZT/USD): 0.0019204545460874225
- 7-Day Change: +0.61%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.61%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger KZT means you will pay less to get the same amount of CHR.
- A weaker KZT means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
What Influences the CHR to KZT Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between CHR (CHR) and Kazakhstani Tenge (KZT) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CHR, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CHR to KZT rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and KZT-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. KZT Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence KZT's strength. When KZT weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CHR, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like CHR, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CHR may rise, impacting its conversion to KZT.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CHR to KZT exchange rate calculated?
The CHR to KZT exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CHR (often in USD or USDT), converted to KZT using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CHR to KZT rate change so frequently?
CHR to KZT rate changes so frequently because both CHR and Kazakhstani Tenge are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CHR to KZT rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the CHR to KZT rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the CHR to KZT rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert CHR to KZT or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my CHR to KZT conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of CHR against KZT over time?
You can understand the CHR against KZT price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the CHR to KZT rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken KZT, impacting the conversion rate even if CHR stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CHR to KZT exchange rate?
CHR halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CHR to KZT rate.
Can I compare the CHR to KZT rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the CHR to KZT rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CHR to KZT rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the CHR price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the CHR to KZT conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but KZT markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target CHR to KZT price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences CHR and the Kazakhstani Tenge?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both CHR and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting CHR to KZT and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your KZT into CHR of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is CHR to KZT a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor CHR prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CHR to KZT can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the CHR to KZT rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen KZT against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CHR to KZT rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
CHR News and Market Updates
Chromia (CHR): A Relational Blockchain Design
The post Chromia (CHR): A Relational Blockchain Design appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chromia (CHR) is a blockchain platform that aims to enable the creation of decentralized applications (dApps) with a focus on scalability, usability, and security. Chromia’s relational blockchain design enables developers to model complex relationships between data, making it well-suited for applications that require intricate data structures. The project aims to achieve high scalability through its relational blockchain design and use of sharding, allowing for better performance as the network grows. dApps, games and tokens Chromia focuses on facilitating the development of decentralized applications and games that require scalability, user-friendliness, and advanced features. It also supports the creation of custom tokens and digital assets, making it suitable for projects involving tokenization and digital ownership. The platform supports the development and execution of smart contracts, enabling developers to create automated and trustless agreements. CHR is the native utility token of the Chromia ecosystem. It may have various use cases within the platform, including paying for transaction fees, participating in governance, and accessing dApps and services. Chromia incorporates security features to protect user data and ensure the integrity of transactions. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/chromia-chr-token/2025/09/11
Binance will remove several spot trading pairs, including CHR/BTC and ENJ/BTC.
PANews reported on December 10th that, according to an official announcement, based on recent review results, Binance will remove and cease trading the following spot trading pairs at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on December 12th, 2025: CHR/BTC, ENJ/BTC, HAEDAL/FDUSD, LISTA/BNB, POWR/BTC, PROVE/BNB, UMA/BTC, and ZRX/BTC.2025/12/10
Crucial Update: Binance to Delist 8 Spot Trading Pairs – What Traders Must Know
BitcoinWorld Crucial Update: Binance to Delist 8 Spot Trading Pairs – What Traders Must Know Attention all crypto traders: Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has just dropped important news. The platform will delist eight specific spot trading pairs from its marketplace. This move directly impacts portfolios holding CHR, ENJ, HAEDAL, LISTA, POWR, PROVE, UMA, or ZRX against major pairs like BTC, BNB, or FDUSD. If you’re active in these […] This post Crucial Update: Binance to Delist 8 Spot Trading Pairs – What Traders Must Know first appeared on BitcoinWorld.2025/12/10
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.