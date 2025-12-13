The post HOUSE Presale Sells Out in 30 Seconds as Whale Snipes 80% of Allocation; Dan Romero Promises Permissioned, Fairer Next Round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG News reports that Farcaster founder Dan Romero announced that the Clanker platform’s debut presale project, House, sold out within 30 seconds, with a hard cap of just 20 ETH. Market sentiment labeled the event as a presale disaster after the sale relied on an outdated contract, enabling a whale to snap up about 16 ETH (roughly 80% of the allocation). Crucially, there was no per-wallet limit, which intensified concentration. Romero pledged that the sniping address would receive tokens only after seven days and that the next permissioned presale would safeguard fairness. As of this writing, the HOUSE market capitalization stands near $1 million, with daily trading volume around $1.8 million and roughly 682 holders. Source: https://en.coinotag.com/breakingnews/house-presale-sells-out-in-30-seconds-as-whale-snipes-80-of-allocation-dan-romero-promises-permissioned-fairer-next-round

PANews reported on December 3rd that the Clanker project announced its first pre-sale will begin this Thursday, December 7th at 1:30 AM Beijing time (December 6th at 9:30 AM Pacific Time), lasting for 7 days. All participants will enjoy the same terms. Clanker will be available for trading 24 hours after the pre-sale ends. The official statement indicates that the project and team will be showcased through multiple channels, and there are plans to improve the pre-sale mechanism. Previously, it was reported that Binance would launch perpetual contracts for CLANKERUSDT and BEATUSDT .

The post Altcoin Listed on Major Exchanges Announces Transaction Fee and Burn Notice appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Clanker is making a radical change to transaction fees on the platform, effective November 13, 2025. The project announced that it will permanently transfer control of all fees collected in Clanker (CLANKER) to content creators. Creators will now be able to either claim these fees or burn them to reduce supply. This will allow communities to make more flexible decisions about their growth models. According to the company’s official announcement, this move is designed to better align with Clanker’s most recent projects. It also revealed that the platform currently holds over 1% of the CLANKER supply. In today’s purchases, Clanker acquired a total of 2,233 CLANKER, 1,644 of which were acquired through protocol fees and 589 through liquidity fees. This brings its total holdings to 10,349 CLANKER. The announcement also highlighted significant differences in the fee structure compared to previous versions. In Clanker v3.1 and earlier, fees could reach up to 0.6%, charged on both WETH and the project token. In the new v4 version, the fee has been reduced to 0.2% and is charged solely on WETH. The platform stated that this update creates a more equitable structure by reducing the fee gap between old and new projects. Clanker added that the change will not affect purchases made for the CLANKER token, which will continue to be funded solely by WETH fees. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/altcoin-listed-on-major-exchanges-announces-transaction-fee-and-burn-notice/

