The post Bitcoin exchange Coinbase has suspended trading support for three altcoins! Here are the details. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced in an official statement that it has suspended trading support for three crypto assets. Clover Finance (CLV), EOS (EOS), and League of Kingdoms Arena (LOKA) are no longer available for trading on Coinbase. While details regarding the reasoning behind the decision were not shared, the exchange stated that such trading suspensions are typically made as a result of liquidity, technical requirements, or compliance assessments. Despite the transaction suspension, Coinbase emphasized that users should not worry about asset security. The company stated that user funds are completely safe and can be withdrawn at any time. Furthermore, users can continue to access their accounts and view their assets without interruption. EOS, as one of the market's older and more established projects, had a high market capitalization for a long time. However, the slowdown in ecosystem expansion and increased competition in recent years have reduced the asset's trading volume. CLV and LOKA, on the other hand, are known as more niche projects with limited trading volume on Coinbase. Coinbase's move is seen as part of the exchange's periodically conducted "regular asset reviews." The company periodically reviews each asset it lists to check its compliance with platform standards. If necessary, it can suspend trading support for some tokens or delist them entirely. According to experts, suspending transaction support could reduce the visibility of tokens within the Coinbase ecosystem. However, the ability for users to transfer their assets from the exchange to other wallets or platforms prevents potential losses.