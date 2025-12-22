The post ‘Sugar Match’ Puts a Crypto Twist on ‘Candy Crush’ via Tezos Etherlink Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Sugar Match is a new mobile puzzle game akin to Candy Crush Saga, albeit with crypto features. The game is built around the CNDY token minted on Tezos layer-2 network, Etherlink. The mobile game is now available in Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Candy Crush Saga’s glossy, streamlined take on match-3 puzzling has racked up more than 1 billion mobile downloads—and now the formula is getting a fresh crypto spin with the launch of Sugar Match, a game built on the Tezos layer-2 network, Etherlink. The iOS and Android game, built by Sugar Gaming Studios, aims to differentiate itself from other match-3 games—puzzle games that task users with moving objects to connect and clear three or more like items—with its competitive player-versus-player (PvP) mode and skill-based crypto earnings, leveling up the experience. “Match-3 games are one of the most proven and successful genres in mobile gaming,” Sugar Gaming Studios co-founder and CEO Nikolay Mitev told Decrypt, adding that the genre’s accessibility is “crucial” to its ability to onboard millions of players from Web2 to Web3. “Crypto adds an extra layer of value and excitement,” Mitev added. “In Web2, players spend billions on in-app purchases but rarely receive any lasting value back. That’s where play-to-earn aligns perfectly: It gives casual players a new dimension of engagement while keeping the same fun, addictive gameplay loop they already love.” Sugar Match pairs that gameplay loop with play-to-earn mechanics, highlighted by its PvP mode that pits three players against each other in a real-time puzzle race across five timed rounds. Each participant pays an entry fee to join, and the winner walks away with all of the CNDY tokens. Players will also be able to earn the token via seasonal tournaments, leaderboard competitions, and loyalty programs. “This structure solves the…

