Apple, Google, Samsung defend Indian smartphone users from state surveillance

India's telecom industry has presented a proposal requesting that smartphone companies enable satellite location tracking that users can not turn off. The implementation of the proposal involves using A-GPS technology, which functions with both satellite signals and cellular data. The Indian government is considering a telecom industry proposal that would require all smartphones to have satellite-based location tracking permanently enabled, with no option for users to turn it off. Apple and Google reject India's telecom industry proposal The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), representing major carriers like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel presented the proposal. According to Reuters, referencing to internal government emails from June, telecom companies want precise user locations provided through A-GPS technology, which uses both satellite signals and cellular data and can allow tracking accurate to within about one meter. Currently, authorities can only use cellular tower data that can only estimate location within several meters. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was forced to withdraw an order requiring all smartphones to come with a state-run cyber safety app already installed on it, with no option to delete it. However, activists and politicians raised alarms about potential government snooping, which led to the policy's quick reversal, according to reporting by Cryptopolitan. Apple, Samsung, and Google also told the Indian government not to force the installation of the app. The India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), representing both Apple and Google, sent a confidential letter to authorities in July arguing that the proposal has no precedent anywhere in the world and would constitute "regulatory overreach." The tech companies stated that A-GPS network services are "not deployed or supported for location surveillance" in their letter. They warned of significant "legal, privacy, and national security concerns," noting their user base includes military personnel, judges, corporate executives, and journalists who…