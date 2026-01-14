The post What real passive income can you earn in cryptocurrency with successful investments? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency is viewed by many investors as an attractive tool for passive income. While it was initially used for portfolio diversification, today more and more investors are choosing tokens as their primary investment. Unlike traditional assets such as metals or bonds, the crypto market offers a wider range of strategies. Users can earn passive income in crypto through staking, for example, on the Coindepo website, or by farming, as well as by participating in liquid pools. The level of return directly depends on the asset type, holding period, and risk level. Main sources of passive income in cryptocurrency Coindepo experts note several main ways to earn passive income when investing in cryptocurrency. Each of these has its own level of risk, liquidity, and implementation complexity. Staking is considered one of the most accessible methods, allowing you to earn passive income in crypto for participating in network support. Returns in this case range from 5% to 15% per annum. Other approaches include: crypto lending, liquidity farming. Lending involves transferring assets to other users through specialized platforms for interest, while farming enables participation in DeFi projects by receiving tokens for providing liquidity. With the right platform, these instruments can generate returns of 10-25% per annum, but require greater control and understanding of the risks. What types of passive income can you earn in cryptocurrency? Passive income in crypto largely depends on the project and the market situation. Staking Cardano coins, for example, yields an average of about 5% per annum, while Polkadot can provide 12-14%. Investing in Cosmos can yield approximately 10%. According to Coindepo experts, these indicators are considered sustainable and suitable for long-term investing. In the DeFi space, indicators can be higher. Returns from providing liquidity on sites like Uniswap or Curve Finance can reach 20-30% per annum. However, it’s…

