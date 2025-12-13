Core DAO to Egyptian Pound Conversion Table
CORE to EGP Conversion Table
- 1 CORE7.55 EGP
- 2 CORE15.09 EGP
- 3 CORE22.64 EGP
- 4 CORE30.18 EGP
- 5 CORE37.73 EGP
- 6 CORE45.27 EGP
- 7 CORE52.82 EGP
- 8 CORE60.37 EGP
- 9 CORE67.91 EGP
- 10 CORE75.46 EGP
- 50 CORE377.29 EGP
- 100 CORE754.58 EGP
- 1,000 CORE7,545.83 EGP
- 5,000 CORE37,729.15 EGP
- 10,000 CORE75,458.31 EGP
The table above displays real-time Core DAO to Egyptian Pound (CORE to EGP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 CORE to 10,000 CORE. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked CORE amounts using the latest EGP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom CORE to EGP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
EGP to CORE Conversion Table
- 1 EGP0.1325 CORE
- 2 EGP0.2650 CORE
- 3 EGP0.3975 CORE
- 4 EGP0.5300 CORE
- 5 EGP0.6626 CORE
- 6 EGP0.7951 CORE
- 7 EGP0.9276 CORE
- 8 EGP1.0601 CORE
- 9 EGP1.192 CORE
- 10 EGP1.325 CORE
- 50 EGP6.626 CORE
- 100 EGP13.25 CORE
- 1,000 EGP132.5 CORE
- 5,000 EGP662.6 CORE
- 10,000 EGP1,325 CORE
The table above shows real-time Egyptian Pound to Core DAO (EGP to CORE) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 EGP to 10,000 EGP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Core DAO you can get at current rates based on commonly used EGP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Core DAO (CORE) is currently trading at E£ 7.55 EGP , reflecting a -10.49% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at E£91.10M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of E£7.70B EGP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Core DAO Price page.
48.29B EGP
Circulation Supply
91.10M
24-Hour Trading Volume
7.70B EGP
Market Cap
-10.49%
Price Change (1D)
E£ 0.18
24H High
E£ 0.1457
24H Low
The CORE to EGP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Core DAO's fluctuations against EGP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Core DAO price.
CORE to EGP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 CORE = 7.55 EGP | 1 EGP = 0.1325 CORE
Today, the exchange rate for 1 CORE to EGP is 7.55 EGP.
Buying 5 CORE will cost 37.73 EGP and 10 CORE is valued at 75.46 EGP.
1 EGP can be traded for 0.1325 CORE.
50 EGP can be converted to 6.626 CORE, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 CORE to EGP has changed by +28.86% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -10.49%, reaching a high of 8.521013636727185 EGP and a low of 6.897287149284171 EGP.
One month ago, the value of 1 CORE was 8.483142465008397 EGP, which represents a -11.05% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, CORE has changed by -13.349588030872589 EGP, resulting in a -63.89% change in its value.
All About Core DAO (CORE)
Now that you have calculated the price of Core DAO (CORE), you can learn more about Core DAO directly at MEXC. Learn about CORE past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Core DAO, trading pairs, and more.
CORE to EGP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Core DAO (CORE) has fluctuated between 6.897287149284171 EGP and 8.521013636727185 EGP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 5.216753904262977 EGP to a high of 8.521013636727185 EGP. You can view detailed CORE to EGP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|E£ 8.52
|E£ 8.52
|E£ 8.52
|E£ 22.24
|Low
|E£ 6.62
|E£ 5.2
|E£ 3.78
|E£ 3.78
|Average
|E£ 7.57
|E£ 5.68
|E£ 6.15
|E£ 11.36
|Volatility
|+22.73%
|+56.84%
|+55.25%
|+87.96%
|Change
|+8.41%
|+30.13%
|-10.82%
|-63.77%
Core DAO Price Forecast in EGP for 2026 and 2030
Core DAO’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CORE to EGP forecasts for the coming years:
CORE Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Core DAO could reach approximately E£7.92 EGP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
CORE Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, CORE may rise to around E£9.63 EGP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Core DAO Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
CORE Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
CORE/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of CORE Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Core DAO is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CORE at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
COREUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore CORE Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Core DAO futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Core DAO
Looking to add Core DAO to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Core DAO › or Get started now ›
CORE and EGP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Core DAO (CORE) vs USD: Market Comparison
Core DAO Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.1594
- 7-Day Change: +28.86%
- 30-Day Trend: -11.05%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including CORE, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to EGP, the USD price of CORE remains the primary market benchmark.
[CORE Price] [CORE to USD]
Egyptian Pound (EGP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (EGP/USD): 0.021119178778198907
- 7-Day Change: -0.77%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.77%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger EGP means you will pay less to get the same amount of CORE.
- A weaker EGP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy CORE securely with EGP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the CORE to EGP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Core DAO (CORE) and Egyptian Pound (EGP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CORE, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CORE to EGP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and EGP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. EGP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence EGP's strength. When EGP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CORE, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Core DAO, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CORE may rise, impacting its conversion to EGP.
Convert CORE to EGP Instantly
Use our real-time CORE to EGP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert CORE to EGP?
Enter the Amount of CORE
Start by entering how much CORE you want to convert into EGP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live CORE to EGP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date CORE to EGP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about CORE and EGP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add CORE to your portfolio? Learn how to buy CORE with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the CORE to EGP exchange rate calculated?
The CORE to EGP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CORE (often in USD or USDT), converted to EGP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the CORE to EGP rate change so frequently?
CORE to EGP rate changes so frequently because both Core DAO and Egyptian Pound are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed CORE to EGP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the CORE to EGP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the CORE to EGP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert CORE to EGP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my CORE to EGP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of CORE against EGP over time?
You can understand the CORE against EGP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the CORE to EGP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken EGP, impacting the conversion rate even if CORE stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the CORE to EGP exchange rate?
Core DAO halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CORE to EGP rate.
Can I compare the CORE to EGP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the CORE to EGP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the CORE to EGP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Core DAO price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the CORE to EGP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but EGP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target CORE to EGP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Core DAO and the Egyptian Pound?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Core DAO and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting CORE to EGP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your EGP into CORE of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is CORE to EGP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor CORE prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CORE to EGP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the CORE to EGP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen EGP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CORE to EGP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
