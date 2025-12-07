Why Ethereum strengthens despite whale selling – Inside Asia premium twist

Ethereum's cohort behavior continues to shape market expectations, but this time the signals are mixed. Over the past day, Ethereum [ETH] has maintained a neutral stance, showing neither strong bullish nor bearish dominance, and is currently trading at $3,033 at press time. Price could, however, make a decisive move as new patterns emerge. This cohort remains a strong influence on price Wallets holding 1,000–10,000 ETH remained the most bearish and pushed price lower after ETH crossed $5,000. Their steady sell-off increased circulating supply and reinforced the recent downtrend. By contrast, wallets holding 10,000–1 million ETH stayed relatively inactive through this period, showing no aggressive accumulation or distribution. Source: Alphractal The Heatmap showed ongoing silent distribution across cohorts. This trend may delay a strong directional shift unless a larger buyer group reappears. U.S. and Asian investors share a similar outlook U.S. and Korean investors are currently showing similar behavior towards Ethereum. While on-chain data indicated that distribution has largely taken place, silent accumulation has continued among these groups, particularly among U.S. investors. U.S. investors appear to be the most bullish. This trend was tracked using the Coinbase Premium Index. Since the 1st of December, this group has quietly accumulated Ethereum from the market. The index moved from -0.02 to a positive level of 0.03 and continued to trend upward at press time, suggesting ongoing accumulation and a strong possibility that the trend could persist. Source: CryptoQuant Similarly, Korean investors continue to display the same pattern via the Korea Premium Index. This index has stayed above 1 as these investors continue accumulating since September. However, buying pressure has gradually weakened, as indicated by the downward trend in the chart line. This suggests that investors are reducing exposure slightly, while still maintaining a generally bullish outlook. Reserve trend supports a bullish narrative Investors…