Cros to Brunei Dollar Conversion Table

CROS to BND Conversion Table

  • 1 CROS
    0.00 BND
  • 2 CROS
    0.00 BND
  • 3 CROS
    0.00 BND
  • 4 CROS
    0.00 BND
  • 5 CROS
    0.00 BND
  • 6 CROS
    0.00 BND
  • 7 CROS
    0.00 BND
  • 8 CROS
    0.00 BND
  • 9 CROS
    0.00 BND
  • 10 CROS
    0.00 BND
  • 50 CROS
    0.00 BND
  • 100 CROS
    0.01 BND
  • 1,000 CROS
    0.09 BND
  • 5,000 CROS
    0.45 BND
  • 10,000 CROS
    0.89 BND

The table above displays real-time Cros to Brunei Dollar (CROS to BND) conversions across a range of values, from 1 CROS to 10,000 CROS. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked CROS amounts using the latest BND market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom CROS to BND amounts, please use the tool converter above.

BND to CROS Conversion Table

  • 1 BND
    11,204 CROS
  • 2 BND
    22,409 CROS
  • 3 BND
    33,614 CROS
  • 4 BND
    44,818 CROS
  • 5 BND
    56,023 CROS
  • 6 BND
    67,228 CROS
  • 7 BND
    78,433 CROS
  • 8 BND
    89,637 CROS
  • 9 BND
    100,842 CROS
  • 10 BND
    112,047 CROS
  • 50 BND
    560,237 CROS
  • 100 BND
    1,120,474 CROS
  • 1,000 BND
    11,204,742 CROS
  • 5,000 BND
    56,023,710 CROS
  • 10,000 BND
    112,047,420 CROS

The table above shows real-time Brunei Dollar to Cros (BND to CROS) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 BND to 10,000 BND. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Cros you can get at current rates based on commonly used BND amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

Cros Price and Market Statistics in Brunei Dollar

Cros (CROS) is currently trading at B$ 0.00 BND , reflecting a -14.44% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at B$-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of B$-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Cros Price page.

--

Circulation Supply

--

24-Hour Trading Volume

--

Market Cap

-14.44%

Price Change (1D)

--

24H High

--

24H Low

The CROS to BND trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Cros's fluctuations against BND. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Cros price.

CROS to BND Conversion Summary

As of | 1 CROS = 0.00 BND | 1 BND = 11,204 CROS

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 CROS to BND is 0.00 BND.

  • Buying 5 CROS will cost 0.00 BND and 10 CROS is valued at 0.00 BND.

  • 1 BND can be traded for 11,204 CROS.

  • 50 BND can be converted to 560,237 CROS, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 CROS to BND has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -14.44%, reaching a high of -- BND and a low of -- BND.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 CROS was -- BND, which represents a -- change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, CROS has changed by -- BND, resulting in a -- change in its value.

All About Cros (CROS)

Now that you have calculated the price of Cros (CROS), you can learn more about Cros directly at MEXC. Learn about CROS past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Cros, trading pairs, and more.

CROS to BND Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Cros (CROS) has fluctuated between -- BND and -- BND, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.00003876425119128659 BND to a high of 0.000128784887678693 BND. You can view detailed CROS to BND price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
HighB$ 0B$ 0B$ 0B$ 0
LowB$ 0B$ 0B$ 0B$ 0
AverageB$ 0B$ 0B$ 0B$ 0
Volatility+21.23%+232.23%+186.99%+196.33%
Change-14.44%+130.23%-5.06%-71.12%

Cros Price Forecast in BND for 2026 and 2030

Cros’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential CROS to BND forecasts for the coming years:

CROS Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, Cros could reach approximately B$0.00 BND, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

CROS Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, CROS may rise to around B$0.00 BND, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Cros Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

CROS Trading Pairs Available on MEXC

Spot

More Spot Trading Pairs
CROS/USDT
CROS/USDT
Trade

The table above shows a list of CROS Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Cros is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell CROS at current market prices without using leverage.

Futures

More Futures Trading Pairs
CROSSUSDT
CROSSUSDTPerpetual
Trade

Explore CROS Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Cros futures markets for strategic trading.

Learn How to Buy Cros

Looking to add Cros to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.

Explore the full guide: How to Buy Cros › or Get started now ›

CROS and BND in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Cros (CROS) vs USD: Market Comparison

Cros Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.0000693
  • 7-Day Change: 0.00%
  • 30-Day Trend: --

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from CROS, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including CROS, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to BND, the USD price of CROS remains the primary market benchmark.
[CROS Price] [CROS to USD]

Brunei Dollar (BND) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (BND/USD): 0.7773281366356305
  • 7-Day Change: +0.65%
  • 30-Day Trend: +0.65%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since CROS is typically valued in USD, shifts in BND vs USD affect the CROS to BND rate.
  • A stronger BND means you will pay less to get the same amount of CROS.
  • A weaker BND means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy CROS securely with BND on our Buy Crypto channels.

[Buy CROS Instantly Now]

What Influences the CROS to BND Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Cros (CROS) and Brunei Dollar (BND) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in CROS, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the CROS to BND rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and BND-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. BND Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence BND's strength. When BND weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like CROS, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Cros, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for CROS may rise, impacting its conversion to BND.

Convert CROS to BND Instantly

Use our real-time CROS to BND converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert CROS to BND?

  1. Enter the Amount of CROS

    Start by entering how much CROS you want to convert into BND using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live CROS to BND Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date CROS to BND exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about CROS and BND.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add CROS to your portfolio? Learn how to buy CROS with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the CROS to BND exchange rate calculated?

    The CROS to BND exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of CROS (often in USD or USDT), converted to BND using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the CROS to BND rate change so frequently?

    CROS to BND rate changes so frequently because both Cros and Brunei Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed CROS to BND rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the CROS to BND rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the CROS to BND rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert CROS to BND or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my CROS to BND conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of CROS against BND over time?

    You can understand the CROS against BND price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the CROS to BND rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken BND, impacting the conversion rate even if CROS stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the CROS to BND exchange rate?

    Cros halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the CROS to BND rate.

  11. Can I compare the CROS to BND rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the CROS to BND rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the CROS to BND rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the Cros price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the CROS to BND conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but BND markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target CROS to BND price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences Cros and the Brunei Dollar?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Cros and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting CROS to BND and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your BND into CROS of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is CROS to BND a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor CROS prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, CROS to BND can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the CROS to BND rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen BND against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive CROS to BND rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

Cros News and Market Updates

Explore More About Cros

Why Buy Cros with MEXC?

MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Cros.

Access to 2,800+ tokens, one of the widest selections available
Fastest token listings among centralised exchanges
100+ payment methods to choose from
Lowest fees in the crypto industry
Why Buy Cros with MEXC?

Join millions of users and buy Cros with MEXC today.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.