The post Michael Dell pledges $6.25 billion to fund Trump Accounts for 25 million kids appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, speaking at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 27, 2024. Joan Cros | Nurphoto | Getty Images Michael and Susan Dell announced Tuesday that they have committed $6.25 billion to fund investment accounts for some 25 million American children. The couple’s donation will be the largest ever devoted to American children, according to Invest America, a nonprofit advocacy group partnered with the Dells. “It’s designed to help families feel supported from the start and encourage them to keep saving as their children grow,” Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, told CNBC in an interview. “We know that when children have accounts like this, they’re much more likely to graduate from high school, from college, buy a home, start a business and less likely to be incarcerated.” The Dells’ commitment goes hand in hand with a new federal government program that allows parents to open tax-advantaged investment accounts for children under 18 with Social Security numbers. Under the federal program, U.S. citizens born from the beginning of 2025 through 2028 will receive a federal grant of $1,000 to seed those so-called “Trump Accounts.” Parents will be able to open and contribute to these accounts starting on July 4, 2026, with IRS guidance yet to be issued. The Dells have committed to seed Trump Accounts with $250 for children who are 10 or under who were born before Jan. 1, 2025. According to Invest America, the pledged funds will cover 25 million children age 10 and under in ZIP codes with a median income of $150,000 or less. “We want to help the children that weren’t part of the government program,” Dell said. Dell said he first became interested in seeding investment accounts for children after hearing the…