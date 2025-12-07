There May Be a Hidden Meaning Behind Ripple’s (XRP) Billion-Dollar Purchases – Here’s the Real Goal

The post There May Be a Hidden Meaning Behind Ripple’s (XRP) Billion-Dollar Purchases – Here’s the Real Goal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s acquisition of GTreasury is seen as one of the most critical steps in the company’s massive financial transformation strategy that it has been quietly building throughout 2025, according to analyst Max Avery. Avery describes Ripple’s move as “the next phase in its takeover of traditional financial infrastructure,” noting that it’s much more than just a tech acquisition. GTreasury is a financial platform integrated with more than 13,000 banks, used by global giants like Volvo and Subway, managing treasury operations for companies operating in 160 countries, and processing $12.5 trillion in payments annually. Ripple’s incorporation of an integrated, reliable, and regulatory-compliant system at this scale means direct access to the world of corporate finance. The fundamental problem Avery highlights is the inefficiencies multinational companies face in cash management. It’s impossible for a CFO to monitor cash flow in dozens of countries in real-time; a wire transfer from the US to Asia can take three to five days, and transfer fees can eat up 3 to 7 percent of the total amount. Furthermore, the money moves between banks throughout this process, making it difficult to track. Blockchain, on the other hand, offers infrastructure that can be deployed in seconds, at low cost, and 24/7. However, since it’s unrealistic to ask Fortune 500 companies to build their infrastructure entirely on blockchain, Ripple’s acquisition of GTreasury fills a critical gap. GTreasury is already embedded in the systems of global organizations, giving Ripple the opportunity to integrate blockchain into existing workflows without risk. This integration creates a hybrid model that doesn’t eliminate traditional banking, but rather expands its options. GTreasury will continue to connect to traditional payment networks like SWIFT and ACH, while also providing access to Ripple’s blockchain infrastructure. This allows companies to use traditional systems for routine payments and process urgent international…