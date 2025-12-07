Gold & Silver Break Out – But Bitcoin (BTC) Set to Outperform Them Both

The precious metals are breaking out beyond all-time highs, that, in the case of silver, had stood for several decades. Now the dam has broken, and the usual banks are seemingly unable to keep the lid on, who knows how far the prices can go? All this said, Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to outperform them both. Stand by for the most amazingly bullish rally into 2026. $5,000 next target for gold Source: TradingView Since breaking out beyond $2,000 back in February 2024, the gold price has risen as much as 112%. Having consolidated above $4,000, the gold price looks as though it is now ready to go a lot higher. $5,000 is the next target, and given the amount of new money about to enter the system due to government printing, it might not take too long to get there. Silver breaks beyond all-time high Source: TradingView Nevertheless, it’s silver that is really shocking the market right now. Since its breakout only 4 months or so ago, the price has increased 66%. Today, the silver price has broken beyond the recent all-time high at just above $54 and is currently motoring at $55.56. Fibonacci extension levels in the chart above give an idea of future targets, although $100 would probably be a decent bet in the next year or so. Momentum about to switch from gold to BTC Source: TradingView Back to gold, and this time in relation to $BTC (BTCUSD/XAU), it can be seen that the ratio has been very much in favour of gold over the last few months, if not the last year. From a high of 41 ounces of gold to 1 BTC to the current 21.7 ounces, this has been a real drawdown at the expense of BTC. However, a cross-up for the Stochastic RSI indicators on the 2-week chart is no mean feat. This could be signalling the start of very strong momentum in favour of BTC, which could take the digital asset back to the highs against gold. Nonetheless, this remains to be seen. If BTC failed to make a higher swing high, this would mean that gold would remain the dominant asset. High time frame momentum indicators about to favour BTC over silver Source: TradingView The BTCUSD/SILVER chart looks more pronounced in favour of silver than it does for gold. This may be because the silver price is running wild right now, having just broken out from that recent all-time high. That said, this is the monthly chart, and just as for the 2-week and the weekly, the Stochastic RSI indicators are at the bottom and ready to rise. When they do, the momentum will begin to swing back in favour of $BTC. It may be that the ratio goes all the way to the 0.786 first. This remains to be seen. Conclusion Both gold and silver are running hot right now. Precious metals have arguably been manipulated, with the prices forced down for decades. It looks as though this has come to an end, and therefore gold and silver may be reacting like beachballs that have been kept underwater for a long time but have now been let loose. Nevertheless, a currently unloved asset called Bitcoin is about to step back into the fray. It has arguably reached a bottom against the US dollar, and it looks like it is only a matter of time before it starts outperforming the metals again. What some of the top analysts will say though is that having one of these assets is a great addition to one’s portfolio. Having all three is a winning combination. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.