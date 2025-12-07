Infantino’s Peace Prize To Trump Continues FIFA Presidents’ Tradition

The post Infantino’s Peace Prize To Trump Continues FIFA Presidents’ Tradition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize from Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Hector Vivas – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) FIFA via Getty Images WASHINGTON, D.C. – The other soccer boot dropped early Friday afternoon as President Trump received a Peace Prize. It wasn’t the Peace Prize that he has coveted for so long, the Nobel Peace Prize. It was the FIFA Peace Prize. One might call it a consolation prize. Nothing earth-shattering there. The award had been speculated and expected for weeks that FIFA President Gianni Infantino would award the first such honor to Trump. But it was another distressing and embarrassing moment – some might say the nadir – in the history of the FIFA presidency, which has experienced plenty of controversies that date back close to half a century. A half hour into the two-hour 2026 World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, Infantino announced that President Trump had won the first FIFA Peace Prize. Infantino, who has become a staunch ally of Trump, as he has been a regular visitor to the Oval multiple times in the past year, has said he thought the U.S. president should have been given the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza. So, the FIFA president gave him a Peace Prize. Trump was handed a gold trophy and a medal by Infantino. “You definitely deserve the first FIFA Peace Prize for your action, for what you have obtained in your way,” Infantino said. To which Trump responded: “This is truly one of the great honors of my life. ……