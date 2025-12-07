MLB’s Pete Rose Investigation Gets Shocking Update After Trump Push

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 17: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat while participating in a Made in America event with companies from 50 states featuring their products in the Blue Room of the White House July 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. American manufacturers representing each of the 50 states participated in the showcase, including Bully Tools, Cheerwine, Stetson, Simms and RMA Armament, Charles Machine Works, Honckley Yachts, Altec Inc., Caterpiller, Pierce Manufacturing and others. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images Aside from high-stakes negotiations between teams and players, the Rule 5 Draft and the standard draft lottery, the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings will also feature the latest update on the Baseball Hall of Fame and some of its more controversial contenders. The Winter Meetings will begin with the announcement of the National Baseball Hall of Fame's Contemporary Baseball Era Committee ballot results, which will include the latest decisions on steroid era candidates like Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. Though both players were outstanding in their playing days, connections to performance-enhancing drug use has kept them from reaching the Hall of Fame through the traditional process. The results will serve as the latest referendum on how rule breaking can color a former baseball player's chances for the honor. And it could offer a hint on where things stand for Pete Rose, who was placed on the "permanently ineligible" list for gambling on baseball games before President Donald Trump pressured MLB to remove the ban so that Rose could be posthumously considered for entry. "President Donald Trump's support of Pete Rose was among the factors weighed by Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred when he decided (in May) that permanent bans by the sport ended with death, which allows the career hits leader to be considered…